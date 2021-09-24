 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missoula Neighborhoods and League of Women Voters announce candidate forum dates
0 Comments
top story
Election 2021

Missoula Neighborhoods and League of Women Voters announce candidate forum dates

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Missoula Neighborhoods and the League of Women Voters of Missoula have announced dates for city council forums, which will be held over Zoom.

They are scheduled for three consecutive Wednesdays, starting on Sept. 29. The forums will be conducted in a nonpartisan, unbiased and impartial format, according to a city news release.

Questions can be submitted in advance, in writing, via email. Missoulians are asked to submit questions to contact@missoulaneighborhoods.org by noon Monday prior to each event. 

Each candidate is allowed prepared opening and closing statements and no questions will be taken during the event. All forums will start at 6:30 p.m. and conclude at 8 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Questions related to city-wide or ward-specific issues are preferred, rather than neighborhood-specific issues," the release said.

Wards 5 and 6 will be up first on Sept. 29, at bit.ly/2XVboFi. Stacie Anderson and Bob Campbell are the candidates in Ward 5, while Kristen Jordan and Tom Taylor are facing off in Ward 6.

Wards 3 and 4 are scheduled for Oct. 6, at bit.ly/39APIRb. Daniel Carlino and Dori Gilels are running in Ward 3, and Mike Nugent and Alan Ault in Ward 4

Wards 1 and 2 are scheduled for Oct. 13, at bit.ly/3CJ2SYP. Jen Savage and Jane Van Fossen are running in Ward 1, and Jordan Hess and Rebecca Dawson in Ward 2.

The League of Women Voters will moderate and screen questions.

2021 Missoula City Council candidates

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Goat drives an electric wheelchair

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News