Missoula Neighborhoods and League of Women Voters announce candidate forum dates

Missoula Neighborhoods and the League of Women Voters of Missoula have announced dates for city council forums, which will be held over Zoom.

They are scheduled for three consecutive Wednesdays, starting on Sept. 29. The forums will be conducted in a nonpartisan, unbiased and impartial format, according to a city news release.

Questions can be submitted in advance, in writing, via email. Missoulians are asked to submit questions to contact@missoulaneighborhoods.org by noon Monday prior to each event.

Each candidate is allowed prepared opening and closing statements and no questions will be taken during the event. All forums will start at 6:30 p.m. and conclude at 8 p.m.

"Questions related to city-wide or ward-specific issues are preferred, rather than neighborhood-specific issues," the release said.

Wards 5 and 6 will be up first on Sept. 29, at bit.ly/2XVboFi. Stacie Anderson and Bob Campbell are the candidates in Ward 5, while Kristen Jordan and Tom Taylor are facing off in Ward 6.