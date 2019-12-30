It’s difficult to imagine two more disparate New Year’s Eve celebrations than those that occurred in Missoula in 1918 and 1919.
The next days' headlines in the Missoulian set the tone:
“New Year Comes in Unannounced,” read the one on New Year’s Day 1919.
“New Year Comes Noisily to Town,” set the tone a year later.
Why the difference?
In 1918, the world’s greatest war yet had ended less than two months before. But Missoula and Montana were still in the grips of the deadly Spanish flu pandemic. Even more sobering, Montana’s prohibition law went into effect that very New Year’s Day, more than a year before the national one did.
“Little 1919, attired in the guise of a prohibitionist, arrived in Missoula last night through Hell Gate canyon, just after the clocks had ceased striking 12,” said the Missoulian on Jan. 1, 1919. “For the first time in many years, no Missoula (train) whistles sounded a welcome.”
Because of the illness, Police Chief William Moore had asked the railroad men to forego "the usual half-hour’s welcoming blare.”
One year later: “Whistles blew. Shots were fired. Automobiles raced through the streets sounding their horns,” the Missoulian reported. “The Salvation Army marched up Higgins avenue with drum, cornet and songs.”
A year earlier, the Salvation Army had held a quiet vigil at its hall on West Front Street beginning at 10 p.m.
“Though it was a cold night, the attendance was good, many of those arriving having come because those bright lighted places which once had claimed them on the last nights of years gone by had closed under the mandate of the citizens of the Treasure State” during World War I.
On New Year's Eve 1919, the last night of a troubled decade, Higgins Avenue was filled with crowds returning from dances and church services around the city. The Liberty and Empress theaters each held special “midnight matinees” that ended as the clocks struck 1920.
More than 1,000 people reportedly jammed into the Liberty on the 200 block of East Front Street. Manager William Smead treated them “in approved dry state fashion” with punch, candy, cigarettes and wafers.
The Liberty’s program that night was “the last word in Jazz … a Jazz orchestra, a Jazz quartet, Jazz pictures, in fact, Jazz everything.”
When midnight came, “the orchestra broke into a bedlam of noise in which the audience joined with cowbells, horns and all sorts of jangle making paraphernalia.”
Before the show, Smead had visited the Missoulian office a few blocks over on West Main Street. He left four gallons of punch “after having stuffed the pockets of the staff with cigarettes,” the paper dutifully reported, carefully leaving out quote marks around “punch.”
The Empress, in the historic Bluebird Building on the 200 block of North Higgins, threw its doors open at 10:30 p.m. for a charity showing of “The Bondage of Barbara.” The silent black-and-white film starring Mae Marsh raised an undisclosed amount of money for the poor of Missoula, administered by the city’s Woman’s Club.
Back to New Year’s Eve 1918: “There wasn’t much of any festivity, though there was joy in many hearts with the prospect of a year of peace, reunion and prosperity ahead,” the Missoulian said. “Several meetings were held to watch the coming of the first year of peace in almost half a decade.”
In a story played alongside the quiet New Year’s Eve report, the paper reported the names of the last three “legitimate drunks” to be arrested prior to prohibition. John Niblock, Bill Tuson and E.F. Longley were the only ones in the city jail.
It didn’t say, or maybe even know, the name of “the little old man who came too late.”
“He wabbled pitifully up streets and down avenues yesterday morning, flattening his nose against each window of what was once a saloon. He thought Montana was to have gone dry January 1. He came from far up in the hills to have one last fling. And he missed it.”
Meanwhile, Police Chief Moore and Police Magistrate John Bonner “drew jugs of whiskey from remote corners of the station and emptied them upon the frozen ground outside.”
“Few people knew of the existence of that liquor supply in the police station,” the report continued. “Fewer yet knew that many a bleery-eyed colleague of the late John Barleycorn owes his life to false stimulants given from those jugs. But such was the case. Yesterday, when Missoula awoke and found itself dry, there was no more need for the ‘first aid’ kit. The police threw it away.”