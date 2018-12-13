A Missoula-based nonprofit with one of the largest financial endowments in Montana history will be committing $16.7 million toward a multi-year initiative focused on improving the lives of the state’s youngest children.
The Headwaters Foundation announced Thursday that its six-year Zero to Five initiative will include $5.2 million to establish a program office at the University of Montana and will include several organizational partners.
Headwaters Foundation was created and funded by the sale of the nonprofit Community Medical Center hospital to a for-profit partnership. Because federal law requires the transfer of a nonprofit’s assets to another tax-exempt organization when it is dissolved, the Headwaters Foundation was created and must have a similar mission of improving health and lives in western Montana.
The foundation has an endowment of $100 million, and the Internal Revenue Service says it must distribute roughly 5 percent of its endowment every year.
Over the past year, Headwaters Foundation CEO Brenda Solorzano and her team have been crafting a plan, with input from communities all over its 15-county service area and the Flathead Indian Reservation, to see how best to spend the money.
“When we asked the communities we serve how we could best allocate our resources, they told us without hesitation to focus on the children," Solorzano said. "They also told us to let communities lead the process. We're proud to say we've done both."
The new Zero to Five program office at UM will bring together three organizations: the UM Center for Children, Families and Workforce Development, Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies and the Childwise Institute. Funded programs will address one of three specific areas for children ages 0-5: resilient parenting, healthy pregnancy and school readiness.
“In the early childhood space in Montana, everyone tells us that they lacked the resources to move the needle on certain things,” Solorzano said. "This kind of investment will help them get over the hump.”
Solarzano knows kids that young aren’t going to be voters or taxpayers anytime soon, and so that population might be neglected in terms of local, state and federal funding. The Headwaters Foundation, she said, has a board of directors that understands that the impacts of its assistance might not be tangible for a long time.
“A lot of people are parents and they understand what it’s like to have young children and what they need,” Solarzano said. “Investing in young children will, we believe, have a high return on investment. It’s a lower cost to provide these services compared to what the state has to spend on more expensive things like high rates of suicide and behavioral health issues and high rates of foster care placement.”
Solarzano said she and her team looked at multiple studies that show that investing in early childhood education and parenting skills pays off in the long run. They also looked at organizations in other states that have found success.
“The science is behind it,” she said. “We looked at a lot of efforts in other communities, and it makes a difference. We’re going to elevate that message. The other key piece of this is a strategic communications campaign. We need to elevate the understanding of key stakeholders across the state.”
UM President Seth Bodnar told a crowd at the SpectrUM Discovery Area for the announcement celebration that he’s fully on board with the decision to help kids who won’t be in college for many years get a better head start in life. He said he agrees with his wife Chelsea Elander, a pediatrician, that it’s often crucial to address the root cause of problems before they begin to fully develop. Bodnar called it “going upstream”.
“We are clearly getting upstream with Headwaters in a positive, impactful way,” he said.
Jim Fitzgerald, the CEO of Childwise Inc., said his organization raises awareness about the impact of marginalized children and youth and the lifelong implications for those kids. He said the term for one of the three focus areas for the new Zero to Five initiative, “resilient parenting,” was a phrase the planning team had long discussions around.
“We had a lot of discussion on how to exactly phrase it,” he said. “Originally we called it positive parenting. The idea was trying to support parents who were struggling to parent kids in a positive way, whether they were losing their temper or the kids’ needs outstripped their parenting skills. But that term, we thought, might be offensive to some parents or stigmatizing. So ‘resilient parenting’ was the term we came up with.”
Dr. Reed Humphrey, the dean of UM’s College of Health Professions and Biomedical Sciences, said UM students, professors and staff are excited to work on the project.
“Zero to Five aligns with our growing expertise in health and medicine, and we’re delighted to be a partner,” he said.
Headwaters also funded $900,000 worth of implementation grants in western Montana counties this year to focus on young children. The idea, Solorzano said, is that instead of trying to start from scratch, Headwaters is working with organizations that already have a proven track record.
“We start from a place of trust,” she said. “We wholly trust our partners, our communities and the people of Montana to create in Zero to Five transformational impact in the lives of Montana’s children.”