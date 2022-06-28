Missoula nonprofit, city working to overcome shortages of labor, child care and housing

A labor shortage caused in part by an affordable housing shortage has led to a child care shortage in Missoula and across the country. It's an intertwined crisis that a local nonprofit and the city are trying to overcome.

"Our infant waitlist (to get child care) is atrocious," explained Margie Dewing, the director of the Development Center at the nonprofit Missoula Family YMCA. "This is the worst it's ever been."

In fact, there are well over 50 families with infants trying to get child care.

Dewing said there are waitlists for kids in other age groups as well, and parents in town are getting on waitlists before they have kids or planning more than a year ahead to try to time it right to get an opening. She said she could add dozens more kids to her state-licensed early child care programs if only she could find enough employees.

"It's partly the economy," Dewing said. "Nobody can find housing. People have to leave because they can't find housing."

In fact, she had to help three staff members find a house to live in just so they could stay here.

The Y is trying to fill jobs and boost its child-care capacity by boosting its wages and offering training and career paths to people who may start out as part-timers in entry-level positions.

For example, Stacy Norberg is currently a full-time preschool teacher at the Development Center, which is one of the YMCA's state-licensed early child care programs. They care for children ages 6 weeks through 6 years (pre-kindergarten).

But her path to a full-time job was circuitous.

She started out as a part-time, after-school counselor in January 2020, just before COVID arrived.

The schools closed shortly thereafter, so she had to find another job in the middle of a lockdown.

The Y then opened an emergency child care facility for essential workers, and she was able to grab a job there. When lockdown ended, she got a job as a summer camp staffer. And finally she ended up in her current position, where she loves the lesson planning and curriculum-based education. She has a degree in social work from the University of Montana, so she's glad she's able to put her skills to work in Missoula.

She recommends that teens and people looking to find careers start with a part-time job at the Y if that's all they can handle right now, because it can lead to bigger and better things.

"That's kind of the cool thing here is there is a job for anybody who wants it here," Norberg said. "From leadership and desk to camp and all of that. And I would just say if you like working with kids or the community, there's a job here. Tons of different roles."

Her current job allows here to have evenings and weekends free, but there are also jobs for people who are in college.

Kat Franchino, the director of marketing at the YMCA, said the organization employs about 300 people, with some seasonal workers as well. There are about 17 job openings right now, but some of those positions are seeking more than one hire.

"We've adjusted our wages," Franchino said, explaining how they're coping with the labor shortage. They also offer on-the-job training and other benefits.

The labor shortage and the child care shortage were key focus issues at the 2022 Big Sky Business Insight Summit hosted by the Missoula Economic Partnership earlier this year.

In 2020, the Partnership commissioned a study on those issues. According to the Partnership's communications director Lindsey Wallace, a workforce shortage had been projected as an issue on the horizon pre-COVID. However, she said, the pandemic served to accelerate the pace of Montana’s tightening labor market and brought with it new challenges. Shifting demographics and the rise of remote work opportunities have contributed to a shortage of available housing, as well as a rapid increase in housing prices.

In May, Montana's unemployment rate was 2.4%, well below the national rate of 3.6%.

The state labor crisis was similarly acute back in May when local economist Bryce Ward spoke at the economic summit.

"While this might seem to indicate that we’re maximizing labor force participation to our capacity, these numbers don’t illustrate the lost participation and productivity due to workers who have to reduce their hours and work part-time because they can’t find child care," Ward explained. "This loss disproportionately impacts working class families. When parents and guardians can’t find adequate childcare, they can’t work, and that leads to a significant reduction in income and economic opportunity.”

The city's Parks and Recreation Department is also another large seasonal employer in town, and they've also had challenges filling positions this year. However, director Donna Gaukler said they've been able to make things work.

“In spite of the nationwide labor shortage, we are running core services in recreation and aquatics," she said. "Safety is our priority. Programs that are highly desired but serve smaller numbers may have fewer hours or options. We are prioritizing high-use areas for maintenance."

The department is actively recruiting for swim lessons and water aerobic instructors because demand is far exceeding capacity.

"We do need more employees as there is more demand for programs than we are able to meet," Gaukler said. "We are meeting the challenge through overtime for now, but long-term this approach is not sustainable as employees must devote all hours to direct in-field service and then don’t have the necessary time to build capacity going forward."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.