Missoula nonprofit gets $10,000 donation

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western Montana received a $10,000 donation from Missoula’s HUB International Mountain States Limited through the 2022 Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance Make More Happen Awards.

Ronald McDonald House Charities provides comfort, support and resources for families with sick children, just steps away from the hospital.

The organization currently hosts 12 families in Missoula.

The $10,000 donation will go toward staffing, bedding, toys and playroom accessories for kids, health and hygiene supplies, food, furniture, repairs to the house, in addition to the day-to-day expenses of running the house.

Gary Schild, an agent for Hub International, originally received a $5,000 donation for RMHC thanks to a submission process with Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance through their 2022 Make More Happen Awards. Hub International had the opportunity to raise an additional $5,000 by conducting a local awareness campaign for the nonprofit.

Throughout 2022, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select up to 37 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award. Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will donate up to $370,000 to the nonprofits supported by independent insurance agents. Agencies became eligible for the award by submitting an application and photos demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit.