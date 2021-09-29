Missoula nonprofit gets grant to boost SNAP card power at farmers markets

A Missoula nonprofit has won $623,000 in federal grant funding to help low-income community members buy products from local farmers.

The Missoula-based Community Food and Agriculture Coalition got the money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The grant will go toward the organization’s Double SNAP Dollars program, which works by doubling an individual’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for fresh fruits and vegetables at farmers markets and select grocery and retail locations.

For every $1 spent with a SNAP card on fruits and vegetables, customers get another $1 in free produce with the program. The farmers are still paid, which means local agricultural producers get twice the income from people using the program.

"Nutrition incentives are a win-win for everyone involved,” said Ian Finch, the food access programs manager at the coalition. “They’re a win for low-income families who can access more nutritious food, a win for local businesses and a win for our local farmers who are able to sell more produce to more members of the local community.”