Missoula nonprofit gets grant to boost SNAP card power at farmers markets

A Missoula nonprofit has won $623,000 in federal grant funding to help low-income community members buy products from local farmers.
The Missoula-based Community Food and Agriculture Coalition got the money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The grant will go toward the organization’s Double SNAP Dollars program, which works by doubling an individual’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for fresh fruits and vegetables at farmers markets and select grocery and retail locations.
For every $1 spent with a SNAP card on fruits and vegetables, customers get another $1 in free produce with the program. The farmers are still paid, which means local agricultural producers get twice the income from people using the program.
"Nutrition incentives are a win-win for everyone involved,” said Ian Finch, the food access programs manager at the coalition. “They’re a win for low-income families who can access more nutritious food, a win for local businesses and a win for our local farmers who are able to sell more produce to more members of the local community.”
The Coalition also won an initial grant of $500,000 for the program last November. Since 2015, the Double Snap Dollars program has been used by over 7,200 Montanans at the 26 locations where the program is accepted. A total of $541,000 has been spent on locally produced food.
Finch said 10,000 Missoulians use SNAP benefits. About 65% of those are families with children and 31% are elderly and disabled.
Jenny Zaso, the coalition’s communications and development director, said the organization will use the funding in three ways. First, they’ll do more direct-to-consumer marketing about the program. Second, they’ll create a SNAP-eligible food box program. And finally, they’ll increase the allowable match amount at participating locations from $20 to $30 a day.
“This match increase allows participants to spend a higher amount on fruits and vegetables, increasing health, supporting the local economy and providing immediate assistance to 2,000 Montana residents facing food insecurity,” Zaso said in an email to the Missoulian.
The food boxes will support 200 families in western Montana and the Flathead Reservation, Zaso noted. The Missoula Food Bank will also deliver some of the boxes to between 50 and 100 homebound seniors.
“Food box programs create long-term alternatives for people with mobility and transportation obstacles,” Zaso explained.
Over the next three years, the coalition will try to extend the program to more retail locations. Zaso said 28 new locations have expressed interest in participating, including corner stores, grocery outlets and farmers markets.
"These proposed additions to the Double SNAP Dollars network would increase equity in its distribution of incentives to include more markets in rural and Tribal communities,” Zaso said.
Clearwater Credit Union in Missoula also recently donated $25,000 to the program, she added.
The Tuesday Night Farmers Market, located at the XXXXs in Missoula, along with the Missoula Farmers Market at the same location and the Clark Fork River Market, all participate in the program.
“As both an administrator and customer of the Double SNAP program, I have seen up close just how valuable this program is for our community at large,” said Erika Rasmussen, executive director of the Clark Fork River Market. “Not only does it allow folks to pursue healthy lifestyles centered around fresh and local produce, it also allows underserved populations to participate in the local economy in a substantial way.”
Customers who have SNAP cards don't need to fill out any special application to get the Double SNAP benefits. For more information about the program, visit online at doubledollarsmt.com.