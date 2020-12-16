Missoula nonprofit plans to send holiday cards to incarcerated people nationwide

A Missoula nonprofit plans to dispatch holiday cards to incarcerated LGBTQIA2S+ people nationwide this Saturday as part of a harm-reduction strategy.

The Missoula Black and Pink organization will hold the letter-writing event via video conference. Black and Pink is an LGBTQIA2S+ prisoner advocacy group that was founded in 2005 in Boston. Missoula's is one of 12 chapters nationwide.

“The holidays can be a particularly stressful time for queer incarcerated folks, and they deserve reminders that people on the outside care about them and their well-being,” local members wrote in an Instagram post about the event.

Beverly Sitton is an organizer with Missoula’s Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee and helped to promote the event. The goal of the virtual get-together is for people to be around others who are writing letters and be able to ask one another questions, Sitton said.

Holiday cards are expected to be sent to 21,000 incarcerated people, and about 6,000 of those are already connected with a pen pal through Black and Pink. Another 15,000 have signed up and requested a card. Black and Pink organizers hope for at least 1,000 people to participate this year so every one of its “inside family” members gets a holiday card.8