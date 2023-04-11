All Nations Health Center endeavors to serve as a one-stop shop for community members, and a new $1 million grant is helping the local nonprofit move toward that goal.

The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services awarded the hefty grant — one of the largest in All Nations’ history — to help All Nations expand access for Native American families, children, and pregnant people to enroll in Medicaid, CHIP, Healthy Montana Kids, and other insurance coverage options.

Executive Director Skye McGinty explained the organization prepared a request for proposals when CMMS sought applications. Her team’s goal was to beef up All Nations’ staffing capacity to better serve people in and around Missoula.

“Really it’s a value added to our community,” she said.

All Nations will use the grant to add two eligibility specialists and a case manager. The pair of eligibility specialists will take responsibility for helping clients navigate enrollment systems and re-enroll at the appropriate times for various insurance options. One eligibility specialist will be based out of the All Nations clinic, while another will primarily focus on outreach activities on the ground in the community. The end goal for both positions is particularly focused on making sure more American Indian and Alaska Native families, children and pregnant people can take advantage of their eligibility for insurance.

“We’re really excited,” McGinty said.

The $1 million payout is one of the largest grants All Nations has ever received. Only the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has contributed more to the nonprofit, with a previous $1.5 million grant.

“We’ve been looking to add on new capacity,” said McGinty, adding All Nations previously employed an eligibility specialist.

A priority for McGinty is improving access to insurance, and the outreach-based eligibility specialist will spearhead that initiative. All Nations will attend powwows and basketball games, and the eligibility specialist will be present at various cultural classes to meet people where they are and get them connected to insurance services.

“We’ll be weaving culture into reaching out to folks and getting them signed up for insurance,” she said.

McGinty added the grant came at an opportune time for All Nations, because many forms of public assistance have been dialed back since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Making sure vulnerable populations have access to insurance is an especially pressing issue right now for the nonprofit that provides mental, physical and spiritual health care.

But she also said, “The grant is for all of our residents in Missoula.”