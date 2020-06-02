Missoula nonprofit staff require masks, insulted by tiny fraction of clients

The yard workers at the nonprofit Home Resource building supplies shop in Missoula have a whiteboard they use to write down all the names they’ve been called because the store requires all customers to wear masks and wash their hands.
Morons, fascists, communists, hippies, "stupid Dems," liberals and other unprintable insults were listed, including one reference to male anatomy. One customer apparently said “this place is Nazi-ville.” One said to "Get bent."
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the store is being especially careful to try to prevent workers and customers from getting infected. In the last few days, there have been new cases in Montana of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 100,000 people in the U.S. The latest case in Missoula appears to be caused by community spread rather than out-of-town travel. But wearing a simple cloth mask for a few minutes is apparently too much for some customers.
“We’ve just been getting a lot of insults,” explained Executive Director Katie Deuel. “Some people are upset when they have to wear a mask. Ninety-five percent show up with a mask, they get it. But those who didn’t were annoyed and rude. It really took a toll on staff and made them feel terrible and erased all the good things. So we wanted to pivot that in a positive way.”
The sign was the idea of one of the yard workers, she said. On it, staff wrote "Be Kind. Or be original," a joking reference to an apparent lack of creativity and originality in the insults.
Deuel stressed that the vast majority of customers are pleasant and supportive.
“Absolutely, it’s a hard time for all of us,” she said. “We’re nervous about what could happen. It’s hard for some people to contemplate even coming to work. It’s important, and every day we work with compromised populations. We just don’t want to be the ones that cause something.”
They’ve been busy since they opened, and now that they’re open seven days a week, they have about 23 staff members taking donations and selling them at a discount.
“The community wants and needs our service,” she said. “We want our staff and customers to feel safe. The vast majority of people have been great.”
Other business owners in the area are reporting that customers are just happy to be able to walk in again.
Guy Trenary has owned River City Grill just off U.S. Highway 200 in West Riverside since 2006.
The restaurant is operating at 50% capacity, he said, and can’t add more tables while still maintaining a six-foot separation. He said staff are wearing face masks and using sanitizer and following all Missoula City-County Health Department guidelines. Customers have been really appreciative, he explained.
“It’s been really positive,” Trenary said. “We’ve had a great response. I’ve been pleased.”
He said they haven’t had any issues, and people are more than happy to just get out of the house and have someone else cook a meal for them.
The Grill gets a lot of local business, but they also serve truck drivers who come in for the famous Matador, which Trenary describes as a giant baked burrito filled with taco seasoning and covered with a special red sauce.
“Our French dip sandwich is also popular,” he noted.
The pandemic hit the service industry especially hard, but Trenary said the restaurant, which has been around for 23 years, will persevere.
“We’re getting through it,” he said.
