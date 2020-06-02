Missoula nonprofit staff require masks, insulted by tiny fraction of clients

“We’ve just been getting a lot of insults,” explained Executive Director Katie Deuel. “Some people are upset when they have to wear a mask. Ninety-five percent show up with a mask, they get it. But those who didn’t were annoyed and rude. It really took a toll on staff and made them feel terrible and erased all the good things. So we wanted to pivot that in a positive way.”

The sign was the idea of one of the yard workers, she said. On it, staff wrote "Be Kind. Or be original," a joking reference to an apparent lack of creativity and originality in the insults.

Deuel stressed that the vast majority of customers are pleasant and supportive.

“Absolutely, it’s a hard time for all of us,” she said. “We’re nervous about what could happen. It’s hard for some people to contemplate even coming to work. It’s important, and every day we work with compromised populations. We just don’t want to be the ones that cause something.”

They’ve been busy since they opened, and now that they’re open seven days a week, they have about 23 staff members taking donations and selling them at a discount.

“The community wants and needs our service,” she said. “We want our staff and customers to feel safe. The vast majority of people have been great.”