Missoula nonprofit wins $500K grant to share fresh produce

Access to fresh fruits and vegetables in Montana for people who have health issues just got a little easier.

A Missoula-based nonprofit has been notified it will get a sizable pot of federal money to help people experiencing food insecurity and diet-related health issues to access fresh fruits and vegetables, while also helping local farmers.

The Community Food and Agriculture Coalition will receive about $500,000 over the next three years from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

The money will go to the Montana Produce Prescription Collaborative, a new statewide nutrition incentive program. Essentially, patients who are referred by their health care provider will be able to go to participating grocery stores, farmers markets and food banks to get free fresh fruits and vegetables. The Missoula Winter Farmers Market, operated on Saturdays at Southgate Mall, is a participating market.

The goal is to increase access to healthy food to patients diagnosed with diet-related conditions and improve health markers such as blood glucose levels and cholesterol levels.

“We are thrilled to incorporate (he Montana Produce Prescription Collaborative) into our food access program as it provides an innovative approach to increasing access to fresh fruits and vegetables outside of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,” said Bridget McDonald, the produce prescription coordinator at the Coalition. “The program is driven by the knowledge and passion of our health care partners, and it has been an honor to host and support the MTPRx Collaborative and work to improve diet-related health outcomes across Montana.”

She said the program is a collaboration of individual “produce prescription” projects across Montana that have partnered to give the “food as medicine” movement a more mainstream audience to better meet the needs of Montana communities through increased access to healthy local food.

In January of 2022, the Coalition formed the Montana Produce Prescription Collaborative (dubbed the MTPRx in shorthand), which includes partnerships with health care providers and nonprofit organizations and reaches over 200 participants across 14 counties. The collaborative includes Bar1Wellness, CSKT Health, FAST Blackfeet Food Pharmacy, Fort Peck Community College Wellness Center, the Livingston Food Resource Center Food Pharmacy, Land to Hand’s Food Rx, Montana No Kid Hungry, Montana State University Extension, MSU Extension Nutrition Education, Providence Montana Prescription Produce Program, St. Peter's Health Food Pharmacy and One Health.

The goal of the collaborative is to better understand the impact of Produce Prescription Programs across the state for patients diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension.

"In MSU Extension's recent statewide needs assessment, Montanans express a need for affordable, nutritious and local foods,” said Brianna Routh, the food and family extension specialist and assistant professor with Montana State University. “Through evaluation of services and participant outcomes, the MTPRx collaborative hopes to build sustainable models for food prescription programs locally as well as for other rural serving communities across the state.”

The group formed when they all decided there was a huge need for increased incentives and capacity to better support participants.

The Coalition has also been awarded $1.25 million in federal dollars for the Double SNAP Dollars program, which allows participants on food stamps to double their purchasing power when buying fresh produce at local farmers markets.

Health care providers like Providence Montana were immediately on board with the program, as over 10% of the U.S. population is estimated to have diabetes and nearly half of adults have high blood pressure, according to the federal government.

“Providence Montana's Prescription Produce Program is pleased to be part of a statewide effort to bring fresh fruits and vegetables to those we serve who have diet-related health risks or conditions or other challenges in accessing nutritious foods,” said Merry Hutton, senior director of community health investment at Providence.

The Coalition has also received USDA funding in partnership with FAST (Food Access and Sustainability Team) Blackfeet to provide equitable, culturally appropriate practices.

FAST Blackfeet has operated a food pharmacy program on the Blackfeet Reservation and currently serves 37 participants and their families. While the program directly reaches the Blackfeet Reservation, their program model and expertise will help to inform the direction of the entire MTPRx collaborative, according to Mackenzie Sachs, the FAST Food Pharmacy Program coordinator.

“The MTPRx Collaborative will be invaluable to FAST Blackfeet's Food Pharmacy Program because it provides an avenue to connect with similar programs across the state,” she said. “The collaborative will minimize the isolation that rural community organizations face. There has been increased demand for nutrition and produce prescription services in the Blackfeet Nation during the pandemic; support from the MTPRx Collaborative will help FAST identify how to best meet these needs.”

These funding sources will support the MTPRx program through 2025. For more information about MTPRx, program locations, how it works and more, visit cfacmontana.org.