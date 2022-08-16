Missoula nonprofit wins $600K grant to create community forest on Mount Dean Stone

Missoula is getting a sprawling new community forest in its backyard thanks to a grant from the federal government and work by local organizations.

Last week, the nonprofit Five Valleys Land Trust in Missoula announced it has won a competitive $600,000 grant from the U.S. Forest Service. The money comes from the Community Forest and Open Space Conservation Program.

Five Valleys’ winning proposal was to create a 1,040-acre community forest on the southeast side of Mount Dean Stone. In order to win the money, the organization was able to show that they intend to acquire and conserve valuable forest land for direct public benefit, including recreational access, forest-based educational opportunities, economic benefits and protection of vital wildlife habitat.

The land is currently owned by The Nature Conservancy. Five Valleys will use the grant to buy the land from The Nature Conservancy. Public access will still be allowed, and a community forest plan will be developed with public input sometime within the next year.

“Community use of Mount Dean Stone for hiking and enjoying nature has been possible for decades through the generous open lands policies of different timber companies,” said Five Valleys associate director Ben Horan. “That access could have been lost, but because of the visionary work of The Nature Conservancy and the support of the (Forest Service), Missoulians now have the opportunity to envision a public outcome for the mountain.”

Horan said that starting in 2016, Five Valleys has worked with over a dozen Mount Dean Stone landowners to protect and transfer 580 acres on the north face of the mountain into the City of Missoula’s conservation lands inventory. This includes the popular Barmeyer, Sousa, and Mount Dean Stone Preserve trails. The Mount Dean Stone Community Forest is the next phase in making the landscape public.

“This grant award brings Missoulians one step closer to permanent, legal, public access to a special landscape,” said Five Valleys’ executive director Whitney Schwab. “There is still work to be done to fund acquisition of the entire 2,490-acre property, but this grant provides a big step in ensuring that the community will be able to enjoy more than 1,000 acres along the southern horizon in perpetuity.”

The Mount Dean Stone Community Forest will be the home of the newly opened House of Sky Trail, which runs along the mountain’s ridgeline from where it connects to the Mount Dean Stone Preserve Trail beneath the summit to Skyline Ridge in the West Fork of Deer Creek.

Horan said The House of Sky Trail offers a new path for the growing Missoula community to get outside and enjoy nature while reducing pressure on existing open lands by connecting Miller Creek, City of Missoula Conservation Lands and the Pattee Canyon National Recreation Area. The 4.6-mile route is for non-motorized use and gives people sweeping views of the surrounding valleys although it’s just minutes from downtown Missoula.

“This project has been in the works for several years,” Horan said. “We’re really excited to be able to share this news with the public."

Local businesses helped out as well.

"This has been a community effort, with strong partnership with The Nature Conservancy and the Mount Dean Stone Committee, and essential support from Run Wild Missoula, Big Sky Brewing Company, OnX Maps, and other conservation funding opportunities," Horan explained. "It is truly a broad community effort.”

There’s still a lot of private land on the mountain, but this deal preserves a sizeable amount of land for public access, according to U.S. Forest Service regional forester Leanne Marten.

“The Forest Service would like to congratulate Five Valleys Land Trust on their successful grant application for the Mount Dean Stone Community Forest project,” Marten said. “This project will provide many benefits for the community of Missoula and we look forward to working together on this partnership.”

For more information visit online at fvlt.org/projects/mount-dean-stone.