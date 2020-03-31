Missoula nonprofits get grant funding from Bill and Rosemary Gallagher Foundation

The Bill and Rosemary Gallagher Foundation announced Tuesday that it will provide grant funding of some $50,000 to several major organizations in Missoula in an effort to ensure local nonprofits are well-equipped to provide support to Missoulians amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In a press release, the Foundation said its board decided to postpone their normal grant cycle and instead immediately give donations to a handful of prominent organizations.
The Foundation is giving $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Missoula County and the Missoula YMCA to support emergency day care for families in critical occupations, $10,000 to United Way of Missoula County's emergency fund, $5,000 to the Missoula Food Bank, $10,000 to Missoula Aging Services, $12,500 to the Montana Food Bank Network, and $2,500 to the Boys and Girls Club of Ronan.
"In this time of crisis, Missoula Aging Services is especially grateful for such solid support, so we can continue to meet the needs of the most vulnerable through programs like Meals on Wheels," Kathryn Hungerford, Missoula Aging Services' development director, said in the release.
Bill and Rosemary Gallagher were long-time supporters of charitable organizations in Missoula and western Montana. The Bill and Rosemary Gallagher Foundation was established in 2001 to continue the work of the W.J. and Rosemary Gallagher Foundation.
Susan Hay Patrick, CEO of United Way of Missoula County, also expressed gratitude for the funding, which will go to the organization's COVID-19 emergency assistance fund.
Hay Patrick pointed out that Bill Gallagher founded United Way of Missoula in 1931 because he and his wife Rosemary wanted to help their most vulnerable neighbors.
"The fact that Missoula is known as an extraordinarily caring community is due in no small part to the example and standard that Bill and Rosemary set nearly 90 years ago," Hay Patrick said in the release.
