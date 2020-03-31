Missoula nonprofits get grant funding from Bill and Rosemary Gallagher Foundation

The Bill and Rosemary Gallagher Foundation announced Tuesday that it will provide grant funding of some $50,000 to several major organizations in Missoula in an effort to ensure local nonprofits are well-equipped to provide support to Missoulians amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release, the Foundation said its board decided to postpone their normal grant cycle and instead immediately give donations to a handful of prominent organizations.

The Foundation is giving $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Missoula County and the Missoula YMCA to support emergency day care for families in critical occupations, $10,000 to United Way of Missoula County's emergency fund, $5,000 to the Missoula Food Bank, $10,000 to Missoula Aging Services, $12,500 to the Montana Food Bank Network, and $2,500 to the Boys and Girls Club of Ronan.

