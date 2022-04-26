Missoula nurse sentenced for diverting fentanyl

A Missoula nurse was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday to two years of probation for diverting fentanyl and hydromorphone at Community Medical Center.

Mary S. Monahan, 61, pleaded guilty in January to unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud or deception. She was fined $2,000 as part of the sentence.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

Federal court documents allege that from July 2020 to February 2021 Monahan diverted fentanyl and hydromorphone while she was working at CMC.

On two occasions, co-workers saw Monahan acting suspiciously. In January 2021, a staff member saw Monahan with her back to a patient filling syringes with two drug vials.

"Monahan put something in her jacket pocket, pulled up her right arm sleeve to her elbow, stepped into the corner of the curtain, then returned and wiped her arm with an alcohol pad and raised it for about a minute," the press release said.

A month later in February, a second co-worker saw Monahan doing something with her hands before putting a vial into the pocket of her scrubs. CMC supervisors confronted Monahan, who admitted to taking narcotics and using them.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla E. Painter prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Missoula Police Department.

