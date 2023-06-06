A recent proposal to increase the nurse-to-patient ratio at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula was bitterly contested by nurses there along with their union.

Two nurses at the hospital, who asked to not be identified, told the Missoulian that the administration recently attempted to increase the daytime nurse-to-patient ratio from 1-to-4 to 1-to-6 as a test run in one section.

"Instead of four patients for every one nurse on days it was going to be six patients, so like a 30% increase in workload," one St. Pat's nurse told the Missoulian. "The way they were justifying it was they were going to give each nurse their own tech (a health care worker that helps out with patients) to work with, so increasing the amount of techs they were staffing."

The administration was going to trial the new ratio in July on just one floor, known as Four South.

"It was kept hush hush for a while," the nurse said. "The manager on Four South dropped little hints during meetings but it was all pretty hush-hush. Then our union (the Montana Nurses Association) met with the manager of the unit who had volunteered her floor to be the first trial."

The union representatives had lots of questions and concerns.

"All the nurses expressed a lot of concern and we asked if there was going to be any kind of a wage increase with a 30% increase in workload," said the nurse, who wasn't at the meeting but discussed it with colleagues. "The administration and management said they had evidence and articles that this was going to increase patient satisfaction, but they didn't bring any of that evidence to the meeting."

Essentially, the nurse said, the administration termed the proposal a "tentative trial roll-out."

But the proposal got so much push-back that it has been tabled for now.

"They got a lot of flak from the union about the nurses being so upset," the nurse said. "So they sent out an email saying they were going to postpone that trial indefinitely. As of now, there's not going to be any kind of change."

Another longtime nurse corroborated the timeline of events.

"They were going to try a new patient/nurse ratio but there was such unanimous nurse objection, they have tabled the idea for now," the second nurse explained.

Stacy Rogge, the director of communications and external affairs for Providence Montana, said she is not aware of an official policy change to patient care operational models.

“We are always looking at new ways to provide innovative care amidst the nationwide health care staffing shortage and constrained financial resources," Rogge said in a statement. "Providence remains committed to caring for our nurses and staff as well as keeping patient safety and quality at the forefront as we navigate this post-COVID era.”

Nurses have been on the frontlines of the COVID pandemic, and the stress and burnout of the job have taken a mental and physical toll since 2020 on many in the industry.

The newest proposal at St. Pat's added to that tension, the first nurse at St. Pat's told the Missoulian.

"It was just really frustrating," the nurse explained. "A lot of nurses have been frustrated in in general the past few years. With COVID, working in health care, it's been pretty rough. We don't feel like we're compensated well enough for the work that we do."

Many nurses' unions across Montana, and all over the U.S., tried in vain to get hazard pay during the pandemic. With the high cost of housing in Missoula, nurses here are especially burdened by wages.

"When you look at Providence systems around the region and look at what nurses make considering the cost of living in Missoula, Missoula Providence nurses are paid the least," the nurse said. "That's something that's been a concern and something we've brought to negotiations."

The nurse said a former administrator once told the group that they needed to "learn to live within their means."

"That took some balls," the nurse said. "She's no longer there and they're trying to fill that CNO (Chief Nursing Officer) position. Also, they're rolling out that change when we don't have a designated Chief Nursing Officer."

The nurse at St. Pat's isn't sure if the proposal will be brought forward again.

"It's hard to say," the nurse said. "There was enough uproar that it's on a hold for now. We'll see what comes. There's negotiations coming up. A lot of us thought they might give us a hefty pay raise, but then they spring the increased patient workload on us at the same time."

Nurses at a Providence hospital in Spokane recently got a 10% pay increase.

"We've been trying to push for more as well, because the cost of living in Missoula is quite a bit higher, especially with housing," the nurse said.

California and Massachusetts are the only states with laws about nurse-to-patient ratios.

Last spring, nurses in Texas rallied at the state capitol to protest increased ratios. One nurse told news station KXAN that she was taught in school that the ratio should be one nurse for every four to five patients who are not in critical condition or in the ICU. Many of the nurses who rallied said the ratio was as high as 1-to-9, but even 1-to-6 was too high.

There is no federal standards for nurse-to-patient ratios. In early May, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, introduced the Nurse Staffing Standards for Hospital Patient Safety and Quality Care Act in the Senate. It's also sponsored by U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill. The bill is like California's nurse staffing law, which mandates how many patients a nurse in a specific hospital unit can care for at once.