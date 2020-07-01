Missoula nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Missoula nursing home and rehabilitation center employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from the executive director. The letter also notes the facility completed testing on residents, staff and contract staff last week and received no other positive results.
The letter, which was provided to the Missoulian from a resident's family member, was sent to residents, patients, families and staff on June 28 from The Village Health and Rehabilitation Executive Director Dee Strauss. It states an employee of The Village tested positive for COVID-19 on June 27, but adds the employee does not provide direct care to residents and had been out of the community for several days.
"The employee last worked on June 24, 2020, and has been out of the community since," Strauss wrote. "Because the employee was not at work for more than 48 hours, the health department has advised us that no staff or residents need to be quarantined. This employee is not a direct resident caregiver. The employee complied with all of our screening protocols, was wearing appropriate personal protective equipment, and will not return to work until the required period per CDC guidelines is completed."
In an email to the Missoulian on Wednesday, Strauss declined to comment beyond the letter. (Missoulian Publisher Jim Strauss is married to Dee Strauss.)
The Village is an medical care and therapeutic facility with rehabilitation, skilled nursing, long-term care, short-term care, memory care and hospice care services. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says older people are particularly vulnerable to suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.
Asked Tuesday whether the Missoula City-County Health Department could confirm a nursing home employee had tested positive, Health Officer Ellen Leahy said she was unaware of a nursing home employee with a confirmed case of COVID-19. When the Missoulian provided Leahy with a copy of the letter and asked if the local health department had been working with The Village and issued the guidance represented in the letter, Leahy answered by email with the following:
"Under the Governor's testing initiative, nursing homes are conducting sentinel akas surveillance testing on non-symptomatic residents and workers. Some of these are performed by quick test. A positive quick test must be confirmed by a PCR test. That said, if a quick test is confirmed, or if a person who works at a nursing home develops symptoms and then has a positive PCR test, it is accurate that the look-back period for exposure (or not) in that setting is 48 hours before the time of the quick test or the time of symptoms appeared."
In a follow-up email, Leahy said if no exposure occurred, or if notification of anyone who is considered exposed could not be done directly and privately with those individuals, then the department does not have a public health need to identify a subject's workplace.
Missoula County tallied 23 new cases since Saturday, according to state officials' count. The county has seen 89 cases, 42 of which remain active. There has been one death attributed to COVID-19.
The state's second climb in cases, which began around the beginning of June, has had a dynamic affect in communities across the state. The governor's office has issued no new directives restricting travel or closing businesses, and the University of Montana has said it won't require masks in the coming semester, while Blackfeet tribal officials last week closed the eastern border of Glacier National Park for the protection of its residents from the novel coronavirus.
In April, Toole County suffered six deaths of the state's 22 total deaths after an outbreak at an assisted living center there, a flare that appeared to end by May. Last week, Gov. Steve Bullock issued an updated directive allowing people to visit nursing homes and assisted living centers under strict safety guidelines.
The Village letter to residents, patients, families and staff said the center has been working closely with the local and state health departments and will continue following CDC guidance for confirmed cases in health care settings.
"We completed testing of all residents, staff and contract staff last week and have not had any positive results to date," Strauss wrote in the letter provided to the Missoulian.
"We remain focused on prevention, as the safety and well-being of residents, patients and team members is our top priority. The preventative measures including restricting all visitation, except for certain compassionate care situations, such as end-of-life. During this time, it is especially important that residents and patients stay connected with family, friends and the greater community. We will continue to support the use of technology and alternative ways to visit with residents and patients such as Skype, FaceTime, phone calls and email. … We canceled internal and external activity groups and are reminding individuals to practice social distancing and frequent hand washing. We discontinued communal dining and are serving resident's and patient's meals in their rooms. We are continuing to screen all staff per CDC guidelines and instructing them to stay home if they are stick. Staff are wearing appropriate personal protective equipment while at work.
"We are committed to monitoring the evolving situation, communicating additional information, and staying connected with residents, patients and families during this time."
