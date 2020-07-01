Missoula nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19

"We remain focused on prevention, as the safety and well-being of residents, patients and team members is our top priority. The preventative measures including restricting all visitation, except for certain compassionate care situations, such as end-of-life. During this time, it is especially important that residents and patients stay connected with family, friends and the greater community. We will continue to support the use of technology and alternative ways to visit with residents and patients such as Skype, FaceTime, phone calls and email. … We canceled internal and external activity groups and are reminding individuals to practice social distancing and frequent hand washing. We discontinued communal dining and are serving resident's and patient's meals in their rooms. We are continuing to screen all staff per CDC guidelines and instructing them to stay home if they are stick. Staff are wearing appropriate personal protective equipment while at work.