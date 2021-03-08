Missoula offers free asymptomatic testing for certain jobs, adds fairgrounds as vaccine site

The Missoula City-County Health Department is now offering free asymptomatic testing certain occupations regardless of whether the individual feels ill or has had contact with a known COVID-19 case, according to a press release Monday.
The expanded testing started Monday and includes the following occupations:
- health care workers
- school personnel (including teachers, aides, janitors, etc.)
- first responders
- food service employees
- gym employees
- public transit employees (includes school bus drivers)
- personal care workers (hair stylists, massage therapists, tattoo artists, etc.)
- government workers (mail delivery, etc.)
- guests and residents of congregate settings
Testing will take place at the Flynn Lane Clinic and Mobile Testing Clinic. Missoula County residents should call 406-258-INFO (4636) and select option 2 to make an appointment. Missoula testing is available Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Testing is also available in Seeley Lake, Clinton, Lolo and Frenchtown through the Mobile Testing Clinic, according to the release.
The release said, "Expanding testing represents Missoula's successful control of COVID-19 spread to date and will be crucial as we strive towards zero COVID-19 cases."
Also on Monday, the local health department announced it will work with Partnership Health Center to hold ongoing vaccine clinics at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.
Partnership Health Center is slated to receive 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine each week from the Bureau of Primary Health Care, and approximately 300 vaccines will be administered each day at the fairgrounds, according to the release.
A portion of appointments will be reserved for patients of Federally Qualified Health Centers like Partnership Health, while the remaining slots will be open to the public. Missoula County residents who qualify for Phase 1A or 1B can register online at covid19.missoula.co/vaccineinformation or by calling 406-258-INFO (4636) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vaccine clinics will typically occur Monday through Friday in the afternoon, the release said.