As Missoula continues to grapple with its affordable housing crisis, Missoula Police Officer Randy Krastel was honored this month for making considerable gains on behalf of people experiencing homelessness in the city's center.
Krastel, the city's officer committed to the Business Improvement District, was named 2019 Downtown Employee of the Year by the Missoula Downtown Business Association on Jan. 16.
"It was great to be recognized by the employees, the people I see every day, that I work with every day for the job I've been trying to do," Krastel said Tuesday.
"I had no idea there was such an award at the time," he added.
That's likely because Krastel has been keeping his nose close to the grindstone for the last 18 months, during which time he has had a direct hand in diverting 16 individuals away from homelessness. That means connecting people with resources, getting them in touch with long-lost relatives and finding later that the diversion held strong — these 16 people have gained stable housing and employment, Krastel said.
"Every month that goes by, it's improving," Krastel said. "The sheer number of people I see on the streets experiencing homelessness is going down. … The number of people that feel comfortable walking up to me now asking how to get help has gone up."
It's not the first time an officer has been honored with the award, but Krastel is doing things differently than those who patrolled the downtown streets before him. The downtown officer position has been in place since 2011, said Missoula Downtown Association Executive Director Linda McCarthy. The Business Improvement District covers 50% percent of the position, and the officer spends their efforts in the district — which covers the downtown area and the Hip Strip — on foot or bicycle.
Previously, the job was primarily about enforcement, Krastel said.
"It wasn't doing anything to deter issues," Krastel said. "I decided, let's take a totally different step here, go a different direction and connect with people in a positive way."
You have free articles remaining.
The change in course has meant approaching people who are experiencing homelessness and finding out where they are supposed to be; no one is "supposed to be" experiencing homelessness, Krastel said. By getting someone's name and a little more information, he can bridge a lot of gaps for people. He works closely with the Poverello Center's Homeless Outreach Team and has found financial support from businesses to make his solution-based work the new normal.
"This town has a lot of big hearts," he said. "I'm trying to utilize as much time as I possibly can to end homelessness for one person at a time, and that's my goal: to, every day, change someone's life."
McCarthy said businesses owners downtown notice when Krastel gets creative with his job; sometimes getting to work earlier or staying later than usual to engage with people with whom he might not have spoken otherwise. She added that businesses are alert to the fact that officers' jobs are typically filled with stress, and positive recognition is sometimes hard to come by.
"He's really become a problem solver," McCarthy said. "To be able to honor our police officers for the work they're doing is a rare and wonderful occasion."
Krastel has managed to capitalize on his success in the job, which he took in 2018 after 13 years on patrol for MPD. He's now working with John Wood, an intern at the police department from the University of Montana pursuing his master's degree in social work, to expand on what Krastel has been able to accomplish in ending the homeless experience for people.
"I've been spending a lot of my time with Randy to look at the model he's been using," Wood said. "He's had outstanding success."
Krastel appreciates the Downtown Employee of the Year award because it's a sign that his style of downtown community policing is working. That's special, he said, because it's the kind of cop he wanted to be in the first place. He said those on patrol want to help, but running from call to call to call was "shortening my life." This pace, ending homelessness for one person at a time, has produced results he can see with his own eyes.
"I've just reverted back to who I was in 2003 before I put a uniform on," he said. "The values I had, I now get to grow on them, do things I've always wanted to do and it's worked out tremendously."
Krastel was one of three nominated for the Downtown Employee of the Year, along with Mark Thompson, a 30-year mainstay employee at Worden's Market, and Krysta Henley, barista bar manager at the Break Espresso and part-time employee for Logjam Presents.