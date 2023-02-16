Missoula officials arrested two people and seized two trailers in connection to a public health hazard on Latimer Street Wednesday afternoon.

Two "derelict travel trailers" were removed from the roadway at the 2600 block of Latimer. They were deemed an "emergency health hazard" by the Missoula City-County Health Department, according to a press release from Missoula police.

Missoula Police Spokesperson Whitney Bennett said officers observed a large amount of garbage at the scene.

"Numerous warnings, contacts, citations, and attempts to offer resources had been unsuccessful over the course of several months," Bennett said in the press release. When officials responded, two people were arrested on outstanding warrants. They had been previously issued citations in connection to the health hazard.

Bennett stated authorities went to the scene following multiple complaints about public health issues and public nuisances.

Police, city code compliance officers, health department officials and animal control all responded. Bennett said animal control took some animals into their care.

"Resources and alternate housing options were provided to persons affected by this response," Bennett added.

The health department's role was limited in this specific case, Missoula County Environmental Health Manager Jeanna Miller said, adding her office works to assess risks to public health rather than a single trailer occupant.