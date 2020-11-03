Missoula officials: 2 more die of COVID complications

The Missoula City-County Health Department reported two residents died Monday from complications due to COVID-19. As of Tuesday, 23 county residents have died from COVID-related complications, the department said in a news release.

"The health department and local government leadership send our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones impacted by these losses at this difficult time.

"We urge community members to continue being supportive of each other’s health by diligently practicing good hand-washing hygiene, limiting social circles to five or fewer people, maintaining six feet of safe space between others, wearing cloth face-coverings that fully cover the nose and mouth, and staying home when experiencing any symptoms of illness.

"We cannot release details about the individuals other than one was a male, aged 70 years or older, and one was a female, aged 70 years or older. We wish to respect the privacy of the families and cannot tell them enough how incredibly sorry we are for their losses."

Last week, the health department imposed new restrictions in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. The county will reassess the restrictions and case counts next week.

