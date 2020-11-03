 Skip to main content
Missoula officials: 2 more die of COVID complications
Medical personnel from Providence Grant Creek Family Medicine Clinic help a driver at a drive-up COVID-19 testing site in Missoula in March.

The Missoula City-County Health Department reported two residents died Monday from complications due to COVID-19. As of Tuesday, 23 county residents have died from COVID-related complications, the department said in a news release.

"The health department and local government leadership send our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones impacted by these losses at this difficult time.

"We urge community members to continue being supportive of each other’s health by diligently practicing good hand-washing hygiene, limiting social circles to five or fewer people, maintaining six feet of safe space between others, wearing cloth face-coverings that fully cover the nose and mouth, and staying home when experiencing any symptoms of illness.

"We cannot release details about the individuals other than one was a male, aged 70 years or older, and one was a female, aged 70 years or older. We wish to respect the privacy of the families and cannot tell them enough how incredibly sorry we are for their losses."

Last week, the health department imposed new restrictions in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. The county will reassess the restrictions and case counts next week.

Missoula County COVID-19 Case InformationCurrent update 11/02/20Previous update 10/30/20
Average Daily New Cases per 100,000 People in Past 7 Days (goal of 25 or fewer)4646
New cases since last update14590
Current active cases721641
Cumulative cases24842339
Recoveries17441682
COVID-related deaths2119
Current MSO County resident hospitalizations1714
Current Out of County hospitalizations1512
Average # of Close Contacts4.44.7

Inmate's 'COVID-19 pneumonia' death in limbo
406 Politics

Inmate's 'COVID-19 pneumonia' death in limbo

Although the death certificate for a Montana State Prison inmate lists "COVID-19 pneumonia" as a cause of death, state officials are still mulling whether his death will be counted among the state's COVID-19 fatalities.

