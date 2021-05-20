Missoula officials break ground on largest affordable housing complex in state history

It was happening all over the country, he noted.

"People were fleeing inner cores and going all over the country and it caused a huge construction boom that nobody saw coming," Bangs continued. "And the supply chain for building materials got stretched immediately and building costs got stretched very drastically. We knew we had to do something different to make Villagio work."

Villagio Apartments rendering A rendering of what the new Villagio apartments will look like.

The project's planners knew they had a difficult task ahead of them when they started meeting, Bangs said.

"At the time we were going forward with this dream, we knew two things," he said. "We knew it would be very hard, technical and frustrating because of the tax credit program. And being 200 units, it was going to be much harder and take longer and be much more technical, but we had a great team."

The second thing they knew was Missoula needs the Villagio.

"The rental market is slowly getting worse and worse and without something on the scale of the Villagio there wasn't going to be any way of making a difference in the rental market," Bangs said.

Speaking on a Zoom press conference for the groundbreaking, Bangs said houses all over Missoula are being sold "for huge prices" and renters are being evicted.