Missoula officials break ground on largest affordable housing complex in state history

A few golden shovels struck through a patch of mud on Thursday in Missoula to break ground on the largest affordable housing project in Montana history.
The $42 million Villagio will be located in Missoula's Northside neighborhood at the north end of Scott Street and is expected to take 24 months to build.
When the 350,000-square-foot project is complete, the two five-story buildings will have 200 apartment units and underground parking to preserve open space.
"The Villagio has been a long time coming and we are so happy to reach this point," said Lori Davidson, the executive director of the Missoula Housing Authority. "It's been almost three years now that we've been working on this."
The Missoula Housing Authority is spearheading the project, but numerous other nonprofits, private businesses, investors and government agencies cooperated to get it to the finish line, Davidson said. It's being built using complex tax credits along with city, state and federal funding.
The building will be geared toward families, with two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom units.
Households making at or below 60% of the area median income will be able to live there. The area median income as of April 1 for a household of four in Missoula is $70,900.
Rent will vary based on income, according to developers.
For example, they said rent will be around $890 for a two-bedroom apartment for a family making 50% of the area median income. A two-bedroom unit for a family making 30% of area median income will be rented at $458, and for a family making 60%, the rent will be $992. The rents include water, sewer and trash.
A quick search of apartments for rent at market-rate prices in Missoula shows two-bedroom units going for between $1,200 and $1,800 right now.
The Missoula Housing Authority will use 32 low-income housing vouchers to subsidize rent for some families, so even people with zero income could live in some units.
Missoula, like many places in Montana and across the country, is in the midst of a severe shortage of affordable housing.
Collin Bangs, the chair of the Missoula Housing Authority's board of commissioners, said COVID has made the situation even worse and complicated the construction process for the Villagio.
"The global pandemic changed a lot of things, but the biggest way it changed was what it did to housing in Missoula," he said. "COVID had hardly arrived here when people started moving from big cities and finding places they could find ways to self-isolate on a hiking path or in a nice backyard."
It was happening all over the country, he noted.
"People were fleeing inner cores and going all over the country and it caused a huge construction boom that nobody saw coming," Bangs continued. "And the supply chain for building materials got stretched immediately and building costs got stretched very drastically. We knew we had to do something different to make Villagio work."
The project's planners knew they had a difficult task ahead of them when they started meeting, Bangs said.
"At the time we were going forward with this dream, we knew two things," he said. "We knew it would be very hard, technical and frustrating because of the tax credit program. And being 200 units, it was going to be much harder and take longer and be much more technical, but we had a great team."
The second thing they knew was Missoula needs the Villagio.
"The rental market is slowly getting worse and worse and without something on the scale of the Villagio there wasn't going to be any way of making a difference in the rental market," Bangs said.
Speaking on a Zoom press conference for the groundbreaking, Bangs said houses all over Missoula are being sold "for huge prices" and renters are being evicted.
"Landlords are raising rent because there's too much demand and no supply, so we knew we had to build Villagio," he said. "It's not going to solve affordable housing in Missoula. It's going to take policy changes and new ideas and more buildings like this. But it's a start. While it doesn't solve the affordable housing problem, it does solve the affordable housing problem for 200 families."
Davidson said the city council, the mayor and the Missoula Redevelopment Agency all helped make the project possible.
"The city has been instrumental in making this project come together," she said. "They supported us in every possible way. They've given us (Home Investment Partnership Program) funds, Tax Increment Financing money, easements and variances. We're grateful for their support and participation in this project."
She noted that the city is working on a plan to mitigate traffic congestion in the area.
Davidson also credited two local businessmen, Dan Ermatinger and John Giuliani, with helping out with the land costs.
Ermatinger credited the surrounding neighborhood with supporting the high-density project, which will no doubt have an impact on their lives.
"That doesn't always happen with projects like this," he said.
Mayor John Engen said that the project will assist working people, kids and seniors in the community.
"I've been hearing relentlessly in my office, and appropriately so, that housing is a critical issue in our community," he said. "And I have believed that for a long time and so have most of the folks on this call. And they have been cobbling for decades to get to a point where we're putting a big dent in a big community problem.