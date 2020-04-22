Missoula officials, businesses tiptoe toward reopening

The end of isolation appeared to be on the horizon Wednesday as Gov. Steve Bullock laid out the early stages of his plan to reopen parts of the state in the coming weeks.
Bullock's plan also allows local jurisdictions to enact guidelines that are more restrictive than the state guidelines, as urban Montana counties may need more time to roll measures back than rural counties; nearly half of the state's counties are yet to report a positive COVID-19 case, although testing has been limited. In Missoula, officials said Wednesday they were working on the next steps in light of Bullock's announcement, while local business owners who have been hampered by the shutdown said they would be cautious about the next moves toward economic stability.
Missoula Mayor John Engen told the Missoulian on Wednesday he was comfortable with the initial look at moving toward normalcy again, but added the city's reemergence will require a balancing act that allows employees to get back on the clock without setting off a new outbreak.
"It's a mixed bag," Engen said. "Enough people are hurting that we want people to get back to work and life to get back to some semblance of normal, but at the same time I don't want to lather, rinse and repeat. I think this is a reasonable way to start walking down the path of normal."
Missoula County was among a handful of local jurisdictions to close bars and limit restaurants before the governor issued the statewide order. It's so far unclear how Missoula, which had 39 cases Wednesday, will approach a reopening plan. Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick said in a daily briefing video Wednesday that local officials would make that determination in the coming days.
"One of the things the governor did that was really smart was to recognize that our state is super diverse and the conditions on the ground are different on the ground in all of these different places," Slotnick said. "We’ll know soon what we’re going to do."
Bullock's plan put the decision about schools returning to classes to the local districts. The Missoula County Public School's board of trustees will meet April 28 to discuss the options in reopening and make a decision on the matter May 5, district spokesperson Hatton Littman said.
The decision at the school district may have a ripple effect through other sectors, where employees and employers have to think about child care. Jason McMackin, co-owner of Burns St. Bistro, said Wednesday his staff, roughly a third who are parents with young children, will huddle Thursday to parse out what the restaurant's return should look like in light of Bullock's plan, which gives restaurants, bars, breweries and casinos the nod to reopen on May 4 with new restrictions.
"My sense is the one thing that really matters to us is if the schools are open or not," McMackin said. "I would expect that if schools are open and kids are in schools, we will open in a limited capacity. But the rush to bring staff back is just not realistic with what we do."
Burns St. Bistro was among a handful of businesses to close ahead of the curve (pun intended), without transitioning to take-out only as many Missoula grub spots have. McMackin said the restaurant will be in no hurry to get back to normal, if such a thing is foreseeable. The plan to reopen comes with fresh regulations on restaurants and bars to enforce social distancing measures. Limiting customers means McMackin can only bring so many employees back. For now it will likely be just the owners getting back to work, he said. Moving forward, Burns St. will re-evaluate every two weeks or so to stay fluid with the pandemic's imposition on the community, McMackin said.
Retail will be the first to reopen if allowed by local authority on April 27, per Bullock's plan. Fact & Fiction, one of Missoula's independent downtown bookshops, moved to online ordering and curbside pickup when shutdowns went into place. General manager Mara Panich said Wednesday those methods have kept the business open through the pandemic. In light of the governor's plan, Panich is cautiously considering options for what reopening would look like.
"I personally think it’s a little premature to open up but, at the same time, I understand that we have been flattening the curve and perhaps people will be responsible and we can do this," Panich said. "If we do open up the floor on Monday, it will be on an exceptionally limited basis."
Browsing for books is a very "in-person" exercise, Panich said. If Fact & Fiction does open its doors next week, Panich would likely set a five-customer limit and continue to mind social distancing guidelines. Panich said any measures would fall to the side of the community's health, rather than the shop's bottom line.
"I just don't want anyone getting sick because they came in my store," Panich said.
The first look at Bullock's plan to reopen did not include an expiration date for closures on gyms, concert halls or theaters. Mike Steinberg, executive director for the Roxy Theater, said the arrival of the Payment Protection Program loan has alleviated some stress for the indie theater.
"But yet, hearing the announcement today doesn't necessarily change the feelings or our strategizing, because we’re still looking at this great deal of uncertainty," Steinberg said.
Even if the state's plan included a limited-capacity return for theaters, Steinberg said that might not be viable for venues like the Roxy. If, for example, only 25 people are allowed into a theater, the Roxy might need more than that to cover operating costs. Additionally, Steinberg isn't even sure he wants so many people in one place. Like Panich, Steinberg doesn't personally think it's time to return from isolation. He is not criticizing businesses that will be opening their doors again in the coming weeks, as the money has to start flowing again eventually, but he wonders if enough people will feel comfortable with Missoula's current coronavirus condition to return to commerce and warrant the expenses of operating a business again.
"How viable are those businesses going to be?" Steinberg said. "Certainly, a movie theater is just not there."
Cindy Farr, local incident commander for the Missoula City-County Health Department's COVID-19 response, said Wednesday the department was still processing the governor's plan. Any new guidelines imposed locally would be made to protect the local health care infrastructure, Farr said.
"If we feel that we need to implement stricter guidelines to do that, we will," Farr said.
Engen said local officials will still coordinate closely and maintain the ability to return to the measures installed during the highest point of the lockdown if a second coronavirus wave were to wash over Missoula. Meanwhile, Engen said he hopes testing ramps up soon.
"We'll continue to monitor all the key data available to us," Engen said. "We still have the foundational pieces in place, and we will just ebb and flow as the situation evolves."
Reporter Patrick Reilly contributed to this story.
