Missoula officials, businesses tiptoe toward reopening

"I personally think it’s a little premature to open up but, at the same time, I understand that we have been flattening the curve and perhaps people will be responsible and we can do this," Panich said. "If we do open up the floor on Monday, it will be on an exceptionally limited basis."

Browsing for books is a very "in-person" exercise, Panich said. If Fact & Fiction does open its doors next week, Panich would likely set a five-customer limit and continue to mind social distancing guidelines. Panich said any measures would fall to the side of the community's health, rather than the shop's bottom line.

"I just don't want anyone getting sick because they came in my store," Panich said.

The first look at Bullock's plan to reopen did not include an expiration date for closures on gyms, concert halls or theaters. Mike Steinberg, executive director for the Roxy Theater, said the arrival of the Payment Protection Program loan has alleviated some stress for the indie theater.

"But yet, hearing the announcement today doesn't necessarily change the feelings or our strategizing, because we’re still looking at this great deal of uncertainty," Steinberg said.