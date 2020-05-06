Missoula officials cautiously optimistic as businesses reopen; fitness studio owners frustrated

“The mitigation of risk is critical,” Engen said. “It is not over. If you’ve paid any attention to the headlines, we did not flip a switch and COVID-19 has not gone away. But we do believe based on science and data and professional expertise that we can enter a slow phase of reopening.”

Slotnick made the analogy to how "hurtling down the highway in metal cars" at high speeds is inherently dangerous, but traffic safety laws have been widely recognized and accepted as a way to reduce the risk of harm. He said the new set of protocols that businesses are following to reduce the spread of coronavirus should be viewed in much the same way.

Cindy Farr, the incident commander for the local health department’s COVID-19 response, noted that there have not been any known new cases in two weeks, and there have not been any active cases in a week.

“Social distancing played a huge impact in how we were able to suppress the disease,” she said. “For those of you looking at when gyms, theaters, pools and museums are opening, those establishments are closed under the governor’s orders and we have no control over when he’s going to be re-opening those establishments."