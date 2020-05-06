Missoula officials cautiously optimistic as businesses reopen; fitness studio owners frustrated

Social distancing, business closures and stay-at-home orders have worked remarkably well to suppress the spread of COVID-19 in Missoula. That's according to local elected officials, health experts and business owners who spoke at a press conference Wednesday. But they cautioned that a slow and careful reopening of businesses is necessary in order to not waste the sacrifices made over the last two months.
Meanwhile, the owners of a local fitness studio are expressing frustration that the statewide phased reopening of businesses appears to be nonsensical as people are allowed to patronize bars, restaurants and retail stores while everything classified as a gym must remain closed.
The situation is illustrative of the balancing act that communities deal with as certain aspects of the economy are moved back into action while other segments must remain shuttered.
During a call with reporters Thursday, top officials with the Missoula City-County Health Department joined Missoula Mayor John Engen, County Commissioner Josh Slotnick and Grant Kier of the Missoula Economic Partnership to discuss the reopening of businesses.
“The mitigation of risk is critical,” Engen said. “It is not over. If you’ve paid any attention to the headlines, we did not flip a switch and COVID-19 has not gone away. But we do believe based on science and data and professional expertise that we can enter a slow phase of reopening.”
Slotnick made the analogy to how "hurtling down the highway in metal cars" at high speeds is inherently dangerous, but traffic safety laws have been widely recognized and accepted as a way to reduce the risk of harm. He said the new set of protocols that businesses are following to reduce the spread of coronavirus should be viewed in much the same way.
Cindy Farr, the incident commander for the local health department’s COVID-19 response, noted that there have not been any known new cases in two weeks, and there have not been any active cases in a week.
“Social distancing played a huge impact in how we were able to suppress the disease,” she said. “For those of you looking at when gyms, theaters, pools and museums are opening, those establishments are closed under the governor’s orders and we have no control over when he’s going to be re-opening those establishments."
She said the county will review its local order that called for nail and hair salons and similar businesses to remain closed, an order which superseded Gov. Steve Bullocks' order that allowed them to open, at the end of this week.
Daniel Burgess and Tina Burgess are the owners of Lagree, a fitness studio in Missoula’s Westside neighborhood. They are frustrated at seeing bars, restaurants, clothing stores and other “non-essential” businesses open and drawing people while they must remain closed. They saw that the governor's “Phase I” re-opening plan called for gyms to remain closed, but they are a fitness studio that only takes customers by appointment and don’t share equipment during each session, so they reopened this week. Then, after one day, the local health department shut them down again, saying they were a “gym.”
“We have six non-porous machines where we we have doubled the minimum social distancing requirement, so everything’s 12 feet apart,” Daniel Burgess said. "We are able to prove that we are adhering to all social distancing measures, whereas certain industries, I can go meet with five strangers on the street and sit within six feet of them at the bar.”
They’ve got an entire website dedicated to the steps they’re taking for safety, including contact-free check-in, reduced class sizes, reduced class duration and having students remain on one machine until it’s sanitized.
“We’re not looking for a variance on the rule, and we want to adhere to social distancing and everything else the governor is saying, yet for whatever reason, our industry has been lumped together in one big ball,” Burgess continued. “And they’re making exceptions for certain industries. It just doesn’t make sense as a small business owner. And it’s not just us, there are a lot of businesses like us.”
Tina Burgess said physical exercise boosts people’s lung power, their mental health and their immune systems. She’s curious why the state has chosen to allow certain industries to open rather than allowing every business that follows a set of guidelines to open up. A person touching clothes at a retail store for an hour doesn’t seem much safer to her than a person using a sanitized piece of equipment in a well-ventilated, sanitized fitness studio.
“Why is it industry-specific and not requirement-specific, I guess is our point,” she said. “You could say the manpower to audit that stuff would be really tricky, but then why is the health department wasting their time harassing us four times in 24 hours? You can’t say you don’t have enough manpower.”
Hair salon owners have expressed a similar frustration about not being able to open in Missoula.
During Wednesday’s press conference, Farr reiterated that the statewide order bans gyms from opening, so it’s out of Missoula County’s control to re-open businesses that are classified as gyms.
Shannon Therriault, the health department’s environmental health director, said the state government decided that gyms did present a higher risk.
“It’s hard to figure out where you draw the lines, knowing it was time to re-open Montana,” she said. “It really only has been a week since the re-opening started, and as we continue to see good numbers, more places in the community have to do this in a way where we don’t have a big number spike in our community."
Slotnick said the county will have grants available to help businesses, and more information is available online at covid19.missoula.co/.
Kier said the Missoula Economic Partnership has information on its website, missoulapartnership.com/, with a list resources for both individuals and businesses needing assistance during this time.
