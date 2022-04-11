Missoula officials: City and county are 'hamstrung' by state lawmakers on housing reforms

Missoula is hamstrung, calf-roped and bound-and-gagged by the state Legislature when it comes to imposing rent price controls, real estate transfer taxes or banning AirBnBs, according to mayor John Engen and county commissioner Josh Slotnick.

They were speaking at a City Club Missoula forum on Monday entitled, “State of the Community 2022: Building a Future for All of Us.” They were joined by University of Montana President Seth Bodnar and county commissioner Dave Strohmaier.

Missoula has experienced an unprecedented rental housing shortage along with home price increases over the last few years. A community member wanted to know what the city and county are doing to regulate short-term rentals on housing units that could otherwise be going to long-term renters.

“We are a bit hamstrung by the Montana Legislature with regard to how we can regulate the use of rental properties in general,” Engen said. “So that’s certainly a challenge for our community and others.”

Engen said the city is working on getting a complete inventory of AirBnBs and other short-term rental properties.

“An inventory of AirBnB is the minimal (requirement), at least in terms of the near future, to understand what the real impact on the rental market is,” he said. “We’re not completely sure we understand that. So this inventory will be helpful.”

Once they get that data, Engen said they can bring reform suggestions to state lawmakers.

“Over time, we may be able to convince folks at the Legislature that there is some opportunity for change,” he said. “If indeed the vacation home rental business is really putting a dent in the health of our market.”

Slotnick was even more pointed in his blame, using the “calf-roped and bound-and-gagged” metaphors.

“The Legislature provides us barely any way to do anything around rent controls or anything like that,” Slotnick said.

The Legislature passed a series of laws that limited the authority of municipal governments in early 2021. For example, House Bill 259, signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte, prohibits cities from enacting inclusionary zoning, an approach that requires developers to set aside a portion of new residential subdivisions as permanently affordable housing.

Slotnick noted that the county is also working on getting a full inventory of exactly where the vacation rentals are and how many there are in order to understand their impact. The city and county do have the option of revising zoning codes, Slotnick said, which in theory could make vacation rentals only allowed in certain areas.

“We recognize that there is this reality and potential for the dark underbelly of vacation rentals,” said county commissioner Strohmaier. "But also I know folks in our community who are able to stay in their home because associated with their home they have an AirBnB."

He said the government needs to find a middle ground on the issue.

“So how to think our way through this by first recognizing and coming around to understanding that (vacation rentals allow some people to live in their homes), but then secondly balancing the very real benefits of these for homeowners in our communities against the potential downsides by the taking of rental market units that are now simply used by folks visiting," Strohmaier said.

Bodnar said UM recognizes that students need more and better housing as well.

“That was one of the reasons we went out and restructured our debt and created more capital a few years ago because we knew we had to create more housing options,” he said.

The school isn’t interested in building luxury condos for students, he noted, but they are in the midst of updating older housing units to accommodate a freshman class this past fall that was 30% larger than the previous year. He also noted that the University has increased its student retention rate by 11%.

High housing costs are one of the critical issues facing Missoula and many other places in the country, Engen said.

“There is no one who has cracked this case around the country to any degree of satisfaction but it ain’t over yet,” he said. “The race is still a dead heat.”

He said Missoula is in the midst of building hundreds of permanently affordable rental units. Slotnick and Strohmaier also noted that the county is in the midst of completely overhauling the 1970s-era zoning code.

“Our (proposed) zoning code incentivizes permanently affordable housing,” Slotnick said. “It also has specific incentives to take barriers away to create small multifamily housing by right, which means you don’t have to go through the same extensive process.”

County Commissioner Juanita Vero agreed that the effort is aimed at helping builders create more housing.

“Outdated zoning codes create unintended regulatory barriers to housing development,” she said. “That’s why the commissioners are undertaking an effort to revise the zoning code in the Bonner area and East Missoula for the first time in 46 years.”

Slotnick noted that Missoula is a victim of its own success because people from all over the country, making wages that aren’t tied to the local market, want to live here.

“We are at a really tense moment right now, where I don’t ever remember a time like this,” he said. “We have no housing inventory, extremely high construction costs and we are poised to have really high interest rates. It's all coming together.”

