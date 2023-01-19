Missoula officials entertain creative housing solutions

Connecting homeowners, landlords, renters and property managers could help Missoula envision a path to more affordable housing, City Council members considered on Wednesday.

Because the city government is legally constrained in the ways it can alleviate housing pressures, Emily Harris-Shears with Community Planning, Development and Innovation on Wednesday introduced the Missoula City Council to alternative approaches for providing affordable housing in the city.

One suggestion from Harris-Shears was for the city to convene various stakeholders in the housing market, including residents, landlords, property managers and the Missoula Tenants Union. The city’s role in this effort would be to facilitate connections and conversation.

Harris-Shears also brought up the possibility of utilizing the Affordable Housing Trust Fund for innovative ideas like a standardized rental application form. While such a form legally can’t be required, it could be offered on a voluntary basis with an incentive baked in.

Expanding density bonuses presented another option to improve housing accessibility.

“We see opportunity for that to be expanded to other zoning districts to provide and offer density bonuses,” Harris-Shears told council.

The city is also testing an array of voluntary incentives for developers.

“We’re working with developers now to sort of test things and strengthen them as we work on finalizing the parameters of the program,” Harris-Shears explained.

Another idea Harris-Shears floated would create an ombudsmen officer at the city to handle housing-related matters. This position would support residents and organizations by providing mediation, addressing grievances and broadly strengthening relationships throughout the community.

“Whether this is necessary in Missoula still needs to be explored,” Harris-Shears pointed out.

Currently, CPDI staff connects people to housing resources, but the ombudsmen position would expand the services offered by the city.

“As we’ve been doing research about supporting tenants and really thinking through an equity and justice lens, the presence of an ombuds, whether it’s specific to housing or more broadly to needs of residents in our city, just kept coming up in our research,” Harris-Shears said.

The city might also look to establish a displacement fund to be used in emergencies, although there was some concern that the fund would overlap with the Centralized Housing Solutions Fund administered by United Way of Missoula County.

City staff are also toying with the thought of adding information for developers when they come to the city with development proposals, such as asking who lives on a subject property that is slated for redevelopment.

Councilwoman Heidi West, who represents Ward 1, warned against this tool having the unintended consequence of actually increasing displacement. She worried developers might see it as advantageous to displace people from properties earlier than they otherwise might in order to present their projects as minimally disruptive.

Developers could also receive bonus points in their applications for preventing displacement as another option.

Overall Harris-Shears drove home the necessity of recognizing “both housing stock and experiential barriers are essential to systemic change” and “developing responsive programming that strengthens relationships between stakeholders.”

“Implementing A Place to Call Home (the city’s housing policy) means addressing displacement factors,” she stressed.