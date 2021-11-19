Missoula officials find 2 dead bodies in home near Reserve Street

Two people were found dead Friday morning at a house on the west side of Missoula.

Missoula County Sheriff's deputies responded at 8:05 a.m. to a house near Reserve Street and Seventh Street for reports of suspicious activity, a press release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said.

Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies detained a female suspect and secured the scene for emergency medical personnel. Two individuals were found deceased at the residence.

The investigation is active and officials are asking the public to avoid the area. There is no imminent public safety threat, the release said. More details will be given as they become available.

