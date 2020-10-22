Missoula officials forecast more restrictions

With Halloween a week away, health officials are asking anyone going out and about to wear face coverings. The health department did not prohibit trick-or-treating, but encouraged people to maintain small social circles and take festivities outside if the weather permits. Young adults, specifically, are asked not to have parties, especially in crammed indoor spaces.

"We are at a precarious point of being able to slow the numbers, and this next week, we're going to know a lot more about whether we're going to be able to do that or not," Leahy said.

Epidemiologists said Thursday that Missoula County has had a "rapid, concerning uptick" of cases since the first week of October, with the current daily new average at 44 cases per 100,000 people, in comparison to an average of 12 cases per 100,000 residents for the month of September.

Health officials also expressed concern over the increase of cases in people age 60 and older.

Three weeks ago, over half of Missoula County's total cases were among the 20- to 29-year-old age group, and only 5% of cases were among people age 60 and older. Today, 20% of all cases fall in the 60 and older age group — a 300% increase from three weeks ago — while the total cases in the 20- to 29-year-old age group have dropped to 29%.