Two of the highest-ranking elected officials in Missoula, both Democrats, excoriated the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature on Monday afternoon for what they say is the state lawmaking body’s push to reduce local control and discriminate against segments of the population.

Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick and Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess spoke at City Club Missoula’s annual State of the Community luncheon along with University of Montana President Seth Bodnar. They were asked by an audience member to state anything they were happy or unhappy with from the Legislature’s session this year.

Both Slotnick and Hess made an apparent reference to a proposed bill that would block gender-affirming care for transgender minors. Senate Bill 99 was introduced by Sen. John Fuller, a Whitefish Republican. Another pending bill would make it lawful to deadname and misgender trans youth.

“It does appear that our Legislature is hell-bent on getting involved in the most intimate details of people’s lives,” Slotnick said. “This, to the degree they’re successful, will really mess people up and their ability to be happy.”

Hess said he’s in complete opposition to the proposed legislation.

“What I would do is I would say that as your mayor, to our trans youth for instance, you are valued,” he said. “I see you, I support you. And our community will envelop you with love and support and the resources that you need to thrive in our community. Unequivocally, full stop, we will do those things. We will be a supportive community when our state isn’t and I commit to that.”

He said the city will continue working on its hiring and internal policy practices to make sure they are following the recommendations of the Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) advisory board.

“I think a lot of what the Legislature is doing is really externally focused,” Hess continued. “And it’s really, frankly in my opinion, through a lens of hate. And so in response to that what I would stand up and say is that hate is not the path that we take in Missoula, Montana and it’s not the path that I will take.”

Hess and Slotnick were also critical of several bills that would limit the authority of local governments to enforce certain rules.

Hess said he’s met with mayors around the state on the issue.

“Without fail, from around the state, big city, small city, Republican, Democrat, mayors are pretty uniformly irritated and disgusted with what’s happening to local decision-making,” Hess said. “And I think that we have an opportunity between now and 2025 to really highlight the importance of local decision-making and the really rich, strong tradition of local decision-making in our state’s history. It’s something that we have had for decades and it’s suddenly under threat.”

He said local governments have lost 13 different powers in the last 10 years.

“And there will be many, many more of those by the end of this legislative session,” he explained.

Specifically, he noted, there are a number of bills that would curtail or eliminate Tax Increment Financing.

“Which is our single greatest tool for investing in our community,” Hess said. “We have utilized Tax Increment Financing recently to invest in the Villagio apartments on the Northside. That’s over 200 units of income-qualified housing for people making between 30% and 70% of Area Median Income that would not have happened if this tool was taken away. It is our only tool to invest in workforce housing.”

He said Missoula has implemented a monitoring system on short-term rentals so the city can determine what impacts those types of housing units are having on the housing affordability crisis. The Legislature, Hess said, is considering bills that would strip away a local government’s ability to regulate short-term rentals.

“Frankly, right now, it’s waiting to see what the Legislature does,” he said. “I have a strong sense that they will preempt our ability to have any regulation in this area, which would be a real detriment to local decision-making. And not just for us but for the Bozeman’s and the Whitefish’s that have far more exacerbated housing concerns than we have and have, again, one less tool at the end of the day to deal with the problem.”

Slotnick said he wants the Legislature to allow local governments to come up with ways to collect revenue of all the tourists that visit here rather than having to rely mainly on property tax collections.

“The Legislature is threatening to monkey with our tax system, and not all tax reform is good reform,” Slotnick said. “And the Legislature, so it seems, appears to believe that locals are spending out of control and they’re attempting to curtail our ability to generate revenue as a way to do tax reform. And the consequences of this, if they’re successful, will be felt by all of us in terms of things like roads and public safety and schools and everything that our public dollars pay for.”

On the positive side, Slotnick said, all the county governments in the state that would be affected if the Legislature takes aim at the counties like Missoula County that have a large urban center.

“We’re not the only county, there are 56 counties,” he said. “And the Legislature really only has a few of them in their gunsights, yet we all play by the same rules. So it’s a little bit difficult just to be massively punitive on one or two, though (state lawmakers) are pretty creative.”

Slotnick believes that there’s a double standard at play.

“It does seem like this crazy bit of hypocrisy that our state Legislature shakes its fist at Washington, D.C. and says ‘local control – a solution for Massachusetts doesn’t work here,'” Slotnick said. “We need to design our own solutions, fully aware of our own situation. And yet it seems that local control stops at Helena.

"And Jordan is right, we all need to be pushing on this," Slotnick added. "And thankfully, since all these counties and cities play by the same rules, there is a bit of a pushback but I get the sense of legislators being kind of giddy right now on their own sense of possibilities.”

He noted there are some good bills making their way through the Capitol, including a few that would set aside some of the state’s budget surplus toward infrastructure.

“Even our Legislature recognizes that when you have extra money you invest it in something really solid and strong long-term, like infrastructure,” Slotnick said.