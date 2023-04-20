A group of Missoula Redevelopment Agency staff members and board members lashed out on Thursday at a bill that they say would “destroy” Tax Increment Financing in Montana, saying that there’s been a “criminal” amount of disinformation spread about TIF.

During a regularly scheduled board meeting, MRA director Ellen Buchanan didn’t hold back in criticizing Senate Bill 523 and its sponsor, Sen. Greg Hertz (R-Polson).

“The one that absolutely just destroys Tax Increment Financing in the state of Montana is a Senate bill sponsored by Senator Hertz and it just puts us out of business,” Buchanan said. “There’s no way to amend it that makes it functional or even just less efficient. It just destroys Tax Increment Financing.”

She noted that “there’s been a lot of talk” about how the Missoula Redevelopment Agency should require affordable housing units in projects that get TIF funding.

Buchanan then made reference to comments made by Jesse Ramos, a former City Council member, earlier this week. Ramos had said that the Legislature’s original intent in creating TIF laws was not for housing purposes.

“One of the arguments that is being made by some of the folks testifying for this bill is that we’ve got no business doing housing,” Buchanan said. “All we’re supposed to do is remove blight and housing is not something that’s permitted under TIF statutes, which is ridiculous. That’s been said over and over again, by one of our former City Council members that’s really pushing this bill hard. So that’s a little bit ironic that there’s this dichotomy going on.”

Buchanan noted that the bill has a lot of “high-caliber” opposition, including the Montana Chamber of Commerce, the Montana Bankers Association, the Montana Association of Realtors and the Montana Infrastructure Coalition.

Buchanan said it’s a complicated, elaborate bill and she doesn’t think many lawmakers will be able to fully have time to figure out what exactly it would do. She believes it has a chance to become law simply because lawmakers don't know its full ramifications.

“It’s pretty scary,” Buchanan said. “It’s frightening for staff. It’s frightening for me and it’s frightening to city administration. So not to be a Debbie Downer, but it’s been a tough couple weeks around here.”

She said Tax Increment Financing is one of the only tools that cities and towns have in the state to incentivize the construction of housing for people with moderate incomes.

“This is just a tragic state of affairs,” said board member Tasha Jones.

“You watch what’s going on in Helena and it’s just terrifying,” Buchanan said. “It’s just a microcosm for what went on in D.C.”

Several staff members then said there was a “lot of misinformation” being presented deliberately by elected officials. Everyone in the room murmured in agreement.

“By elected officials who know precisely what they’re doing,” Jones said.

Buchanan said that in front of one committee, Sen. Hertz presented a list of projects that have misused TIF. Buchanan said the list came from Ramos.

“The one that my jaw dropped was the city of Missoula spent $3.2 million to pave a parking lot for an upscale student housing project that has all these amenities and ‘I lived in a basement when I was in college’," Buchanan said. "But I think the real story is we spent $3.2 million to buy a floor of parking, gave it to the Parking Commission, and made it public parking downtown which was sorely needed. We could have paved half of downtown for $3.2 million. So that’s what we’re up against.”

“It’s criminal,” said Jones, who is an experienced attorney in town. Other members of the board nodded in agreement.

Karl Englund, a member of the board, said he believes Hertz deliberately introduced the bill, which is long and complex, late in the session.

“That’s the similar strategy with what they did with utility deregulation, wait ‘till the end of the session, introduce it,” Englund said. “Look how well that worked out. So we’ll see.”