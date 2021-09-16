Missoula officials push for additional outdoor camping site for homeless

The Missoula County Board of Commissioners voted on Thursday morning to authorize an application for a campground plan review to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services that will allow camping by unhoused people.
The property is located adjacent to the city of Missoula's compost business and northwest of the water treatment facility. The proposed site, which is being called the Authorized Camping Site, is at the end of Clark Fork Way, across from where that road intersects with Concrete Way.
It is a joint city-county project and both entities agreed as part of their budget process to fund the project. Missoula County's portion will come from American Rescue Plan Act funding, county officials said Thursday.
In prior public meetings regarding solutions for sheltering the homeless, it has been referred to as a "minimally supported, safe option for illegal camping."
"It's simply the beginning of the regulatory process for this location and to date we have not had anyone come forward with a better location," Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said Thursday. "This has been vetted through a fairly thorough Incident Command System Process of looking at sites across Missoula County.
"So I would leave the offer open if there's someone out there with a parcel of property which they think is better than what we have put forward — let us know."
There was significant public comment against the site during the meeting on Thursday. Issues such as junked cars, health hazards, safety and security were among the topics discussed.
"The biggest thing, looking at this from a distance, the fact that the city is considering human beings in a composting facility at the dead end of a commercial park (and near) a water, sewage treatment facility, it's disgraceful," said Marc Lax, a local business owner in the area of the proposed site who asked his business not be named for security reasons.
"It truly is disgraceful, it's an embarrassment. They should be embarrassed to even consider this location, let along approve the plan for it."
Lax, along with one of his employees, Kaitlyn Beauchene, spoke to the commission during the meeting. Lax said a meth lab exploded near the location in the past year and said it has taken "a lot" to clean up the area, which he said he paid for.
Beauchene said there are "no camping" signs near the area that have been routinely ignored. Craig Best, another property owner near the site, said some unhoused people routinely camp near the area, across the Clark Fork River.
He also noted other concerns around the proposed security guards that would work at the site.
"I hear the word security and when I hear the word security, that sounds secure," Best said. "What is the definition of security and what does that look like? Does that mean you have two security guards that are rent-a-cops out there? What does that look like?
"Is it a fence around the perimeter with some service worker in there? What does that security look like?"
County officials said many of those details are "still being worked out," but noted that the county was looking at hiring a couple people and that a security firm would be patrolling the site, as well as cameras.
The proposed camping site is 476 feet by 240 feet and would have room for approximately 51 individual camping sites. Each site would be on a pad, which Casey Gannon, who is Missoula County's Shelter Project Coordinator, said would likely be AstroTurf.
Heating, however, is not in the plans, Gannon said, adding they are working with community partners to perhaps provide that service in the future. There are two large, community-type areas that could allow for a warming station to be added.
Gannon said that until water is installed at site, which is required for state approval, there would be port-a-potties and a hand washing station as well as dumpster.
The city and county do not have many options. In scouting for sites, the county identified 21 areas and came up with four that could meet the goals they had set for the project.
"It's definitely an out-of-sight, out-of-mind area. It's one of the most industrialized areas in Missoula most people don't even know exists," Beauchene said. "You know, it's city land, so it's the path of least resistance for them."
The Sleepy Inn Motel, which was used to quarantine unhoused people, had to close operations in June after the state's emergency declaration was lifted by Gov. Greg Gianforte and the Federal Emergency Management Agency funds directed toward it went away.
The Missoulian reported on Sept. 9 that the motel could reopen using federal money. Additionally, the Poverello Center has been operating at half capacity due to CDC guidance for COVID.
City and county officials also recognize that some unhoused people do not want to be in a hotel or a hard-sided structure and are looking to accommodate that.
"For some people, entering into that type of controlled environment is not palatable and we want to have a place for everybody that is secure and safe," Commissioner Josh Slotnick said at the meeting.
Gannon said the application process to the state would likely take no longer than 60 days. It is not clear when the camping site would officially open.
