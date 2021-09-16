Missoula officials push for additional outdoor camping site for homeless

He also noted other concerns around the proposed security guards that would work at the site.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I hear the word security and when I hear the word security, that sounds secure," Best said. "What is the definition of security and what does that look like? Does that mean you have two security guards that are rent-a-cops out there? What does that look like?

"Is it a fence around the perimeter with some service worker in there? What does that security look like?"

County officials said many of those details are "still being worked out," but noted that the county was looking at hiring a couple people and that a security firm would be patrolling the site, as well as cameras.

The proposed camping site is 476 feet by 240 feet and would have room for approximately 51 individual camping sites. Each site would be on a pad, which Casey Gannon, who is Missoula County's Shelter Project Coordinator, said would likely be AstroTurf.

Heating, however, is not in the plans, Gannon said, adding they are working with community partners to perhaps provide that service in the future. There are two large, community-type areas that could allow for a warming station to be added.