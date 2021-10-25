Missoula officials say state withholding COVID money

“So far, they have not released any of that funding to any local jurisdiction, so it’s not that they have just not released it to Missoula County, they haven’t released it to anybody,” he said.

Brian Chaszar, the director of the health department’s infectious disease branch, said they haven’t even been told if they can expect the money at a later date.

The county and Missoula mayor John Engen sent a letter Aug. 26 asking the state to pass that money down, Lounsbury said. In the letter, the three county commissioners said federal money for contact tracing is the most urgent need.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“And we have not received any response to that communication to the governor’s office,” Lounsbury said.

Gianforte spokeswoman Brooke Stroyke said she had not seen Missoula County's letter. She referred questions about why the ARPA money has not been distributed to Jon Ebelt, a spokesperson for the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.

Ebelt asked for more time to gather an accounting of the money that has been allocated to local jurisdictions. He did say that the $143.4 million for testing and contact tracing, listed on the state's ARPA website, is an estimate of what the department thought they might receive.