Missoula officials say state withholding COVID money

In the midst of a worsening budgetary and public health crisis due to persistently high COVID-19 case numbers, Missoula County officials are venting their exasperation at Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration's slow pace of distributing relief funds.
They haven’t received any money for contact tracing from the $143.4 million the state has specifically for that purpose from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, they say.
Meanwhile, the county health department has been forced to switch to more automated contact tracing and case investigation procedures due to what they describe as a budget and staff crunch.
“This is practically criminal that (the state is) not sending the money out and I feel like there’s something we should do,” said Pam Boyd, a member of the Missoula County Health Board, during a meeting last week.
The Missoula City-County Health Department has been swamped in the last few months with case investigation, contact tracing and case monitoring, according to county health officer D’Shane Barnett.
“I don’t thing it’s a surprise to anybody that COVID numbers are high right now and we are struggling with keeping pace with both caseload — those individuals testing positive — as well as the load of close contacts that need to be worked through in this process,” he told the board.
They've been overwhelmed, he explained.
“We are quickly losing the trust of the public," he said. "I get a lot of calls and messages from people, they were either a close contact or a positive case and we’re not getting to them effectively and efficiently.”
There have been many weeks in which the department is trying to manage over 100 new cases every day, and it’s costing the department about $500,000 a month just for contact tracing and investigating, Barnett said.
It’s a very labor-intensive, resource-intensive process, he said. So, recently, they’ve been forced to move to a system where positive cases are alerted by text message and asked to fill out an online form rather than being called by an investigator who takes down their information. The new approach reflects the new “fiscal reality, the policy reality and the public health reality,” he added.
The county has asked Gov. Gianforte’s administration for help, because in early 2021, Democrats in Congress approved nearly $2 billion in COVID-19 relief money for Montana officials to spend, part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden on March 11.
The state was allocated $143.4 million specifically for testing and contact tracing, said county chief administrative officer Chris Lounsbury.
“So far, they have not released any of that funding to any local jurisdiction, so it’s not that they have just not released it to Missoula County, they haven’t released it to anybody,” he said.
Brian Chaszar, the director of the health department’s infectious disease branch, said they haven’t even been told if they can expect the money at a later date.
The county and Missoula mayor John Engen sent a letter Aug. 26 asking the state to pass that money down, Lounsbury said. In the letter, the three county commissioners said federal money for contact tracing is the most urgent need.
“And we have not received any response to that communication to the governor’s office,” Lounsbury said.
Gianforte spokeswoman Brooke Stroyke said she had not seen Missoula County's letter. She referred questions about why the ARPA money has not been distributed to Jon Ebelt, a spokesperson for the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.
Ebelt asked for more time to gather an accounting of the money that has been allocated to local jurisdictions. He did say that the $143.4 million for testing and contact tracing, listed on the state's ARPA website, is an estimate of what the department thought they might receive.
"However, that was not the case and the annual ARPA funding is less than that," he said.
Ebelt said his department is distributing significant funding through ARPA grants to support testing, vaccination and mitigation strategies in specific settings such as schools and prisons.
A report from the Governor’s Office of Budget and Program Planning, dated Oct. 7, shows that $7.3 million has been approved by the state to increase public health workforce capacity, but none of that money has been spent.
Only $92 million of Montana’s entire allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act had been spent by the end of September of this year, according to reporter Holly Michels of the Lee Newspaper State Bureau. That’s despite the fact that $967.7 million has been approved by state commissions that are tasked with recommending how to use the money.
Democratic legislators have been criticizing the Gianforte administration’s slow pace of distributing the money, while Gianforte’s budget director, Kurt Alme, said the state is “moving as fast as we can.”
In 2020, Republicans were repeatedly critical of then-Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, for not spending COVID-19 relief funds from the federal CARES Act quickly enough.
In a statement to Lee Montana, Alme defended the state’s pace of spending by saying the CARES Act required quicker spending because it was for more emergent needs and the purpose of ARPA was to help the economy recover from long-term effects.
In the letter to the governor dated Aug. 26, the three county commissioners and mayor Engen said contact tracing costs are not eligible for FEMA reimbursement.
“As the current spike in cases continues, we expect costs could near $151,000 per week for this activity alone,” they wrote. “We are asking you to quickly make funds available to help localities across the state with these costs.”
Montana is one of the top hotspots for coronavirus in the nation for average daily COVID-19 cases and second only to Alaska, according to the Mayo Clinic’s coronavirus tracker.
On Monday, the county health department reported 151 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.
“Our average daily new cases over the past seven days is now 70 cases per 100,000 people,” said county COVID-19 response incident commander Cindy Farr. “Missoula’s (intensive care units) have been full for the last three months, according to our local doctors. This means that individuals with non-COVID issues may not get the same care that they would otherwise get if we had less COVID patients in our hospitals.”