Missoula officials searching for missing man in Blue Mountain area
Missoula officials searching for missing man in Blue Mountain area

Missoula law enforcement is attempting to locate a missing 38-year-old man. 

Taylor Simonson was last seen on the morning of Oct. 12 around 9:30 a.m. A report was taken by Missoula police on Oct. 14. Simonson was believed to be in the Blue Mountain and Big Flat Road area. 

Simonson is described as 185 pounds, 5 feet and 10 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes, according to a news release. He was driving a 2012 Chevy Silverado with heavy rear bumper damage and a Montana license plate, number DDJ722. He may be wearing a black Carhartt jacket.

Detectives from both Missoula Police Department and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office are collaboratively seeking information regarding Taylor’s whereabouts.

The area of interest is described as Fish Creek road access from I-90 to Highway 12, Highway 12 to Blue Mountain and Big Flat roads, Southside road to Petty Creek and back to the I-90 Fish Creek road intersection (see map).

Missoula County Search and Rescue is in the area of interest and searching known areas of travel.

People recreating or hunting in the area are asked to be vigilant and report any information regarding Taylor, his vehicle and possible location. Anyone with information should 911 immediately or Detective Mike Sunderland at 406-531-0766. 

