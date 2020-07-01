Missoula officials to health officer: Require masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Missoula city and county officials requested this week the local public health officer issue an order requiring people to wear masks or cloth face coverings in licensed businesses as a way to hamper the recent flare of COVID-19 cases.

In a letter dated June 30 and released to the public on July 1, Missoula Mayor John Engen asked for the mask requirement as well as a special meeting of the health board, if necessary, to review the proposal. Engen pointed to business licenses as an untapped opportunity to enforce the policy. Missoula County Commissioners Josh Slotnick, David Strohmaier and Juanita Vero co-signed the letter.

"As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Missoula County and data suggest that masks are among the measure that can limit spread of the virus, this step seems reasonable and timely," the letter states. "And while an ordinance requiring face coverings is an option for local government, a health order allows for enforcement through licensure in businesses accustomed to enforcing health standards to operate."

The letter states the local governments would be willing to assist the health department with any additional resources needed.