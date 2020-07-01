Missoula officials to health officer: Require masks

Missoula city and county officials requested this week the local public health officer issue an order requiring people to wear masks or cloth face coverings in licensed businesses as a way to hamper the recent flare of COVID-19 cases.
In a letter dated June 30 and released to the public on July 1, Missoula Mayor John Engen asked for the mask requirement as well as a special meeting of the health board, if necessary, to review the proposal. Engen pointed to business licenses as an untapped opportunity to enforce the policy. Missoula County Commissioners Josh Slotnick, David Strohmaier and Juanita Vero co-signed the letter.
"As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Missoula County and data suggest that masks are among the measure that can limit spread of the virus, this step seems reasonable and timely," the letter states. "And while an ordinance requiring face coverings is an option for local government, a health order allows for enforcement through licensure in businesses accustomed to enforcing health standards to operate."
The letter states the local governments would be willing to assist the health department with any additional resources needed.
As local officials call for greater prevention measures, the COVID-19 Joint Information Center has reassembled staff from the county, city and partner agencies, according to a press release on Wednesday. Wednesday's cumulative case count by local health officials reached 98; Missoula County had tallied just 54 cases a week ago. Fifty cases are active, another 295 close contacts are also being monitored and 47 have recovered. One has died.
In order to allocate staff toward the 300-plus people requiring medical support, the health department on Tuesday said it would suspend asymptomatic testing for the time being.
“We don't anticipate COVID-19 slowing down at this point. We’re seeing an increase of cases across the United States, across the state of Montana and here in Missoula County," said Cindy Farr, incident commander for the local Health Department's COVID-19 response team, in her daily briefing on Wednesday. "The cases indicate that we are affecting those closest to us, those that we probably care about the most and are spending the most time with. We’re seeing families, friends and workplaces affected.
“We’ve seen how a cluster can have many many close contacts, so it is really important to try to keep your social circles small at this point.”
