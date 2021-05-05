Missoula officials tout emergency shelters in face of housing crisis

As Missoula continues to grapple with a deepening housing crisis, the city and county on Wednesday jointly touted the recently closed Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter and the Sleepy Inn program on Broadway for helping to keep roofs over people's heads.
Operated by the Poverello Center, the Johnson Street shelter served 509 different people between the time it opened in November 2020 to its closing on April 30, said Jesse Jaeger, the Pov's director of development and advocacy. The facility served an average 82 people per night and, in total, saw 14,577 nights of stay.
Jaeger said the shelter helped reduce the number of people living in unsanctioned outdoor encampments around town.
"The camps, the outdoor encampments, were at the smallest levels our (Homeless Outreach Teams) have ever seen in the time they've been around," Jaeger said. "That's a really big victory and our teams did a fantastic job getting folks into shelter."
Non-congregate shelters, like the one at the Sleepy Inn on Broadway, were authorized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency at the start of the pandemic as a response mechanism for local governments.
The Sleepy Inn, which is operated by the Missoula City-County Health Department, is being used to provide shelter for homeless individuals who either test positive for COVID-19 or were deemed close contacts. It has also sheltered people considered high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control, said Adriane Beck, the county's Office of Emergency Management director.
The facility has served 283 individuals since it opened in April 2020 and officials said the program has helped place 10 people in permanent housing.
Operations costs, which include a lease on the hotel paid by Missoula County to the city, are at $1,138,810, of which $929,531 has been reimbursed by FEMA. Beck said the expectation is federal funds will end up covering the whole amount.
Jaeger said he is convinced the Sleepy Inn saved "hundreds" of lives and that other communities saw 70 to 80% COVID-19 positivity rates in their shelters. Missoula, he said, never saw anything close to that.
"The death count for COVID amongst the homeless population in Missoula would have been significantly higher if that place did not exist," Jaeger said.
While food, water and security were included in FEMA guidance, case management was not considered an eligible expense by the federal agency. In order to work around this, the health department was able to access Community Development Block Grant funding to hire a social worker.
"I've often said, looking in a rearview mirror, that a non-congregate shelter just does not work without that dedicated social worker position," Beck said.
Representatives of Reaching Home, Missoula's 10-year plan to end homelessness, are scheduled to provide a virtual update on the program from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11. Reaching Home Manager Emily Armstrong will discuss the year's milestones and other issues related to city homelessness initiatives.
While the shelters on Johnson Street and at the Sleepy Inn have been successful, Jaeger said there is far more work to be done. Affordable housing in Missoula continues to be extremely difficult to find.
"Our goal is to get people into housing, but I would say that the biggest challenge we face is that there's no housing," Jaeger said. "That's the reality of it. We have dozens of people that we're working with that have vouchers in hand and could pay rent tomorrow, but can't get into a place to live.
"And that's just the reality of where we're at as a community in terms of housing and affordable housing. Frankly (these shelters are) a band aid until we can get that problem solved."
