Missoula officials tout emergency shelters in face of housing crisis

The facility has served 283 individuals since it opened in April 2020 and officials said the program has helped place 10 people in permanent housing.

Operations costs, which include a lease on the hotel paid by Missoula County to the city, are at $1,138,810, of which $929,531 has been reimbursed by FEMA. Beck said the expectation is federal funds will end up covering the whole amount.

Jaeger said he is convinced the Sleepy Inn saved "hundreds" of lives and that other communities saw 70 to 80% COVID-19 positivity rates in their shelters. Missoula, he said, never saw anything close to that.

"The death count for COVID amongst the homeless population in Missoula would have been significantly higher if that place did not exist," Jaeger said.

While food, water and security were included in FEMA guidance, case management was not considered an eligible expense by the federal agency. In order to work around this, the health department was able to access Community Development Block Grant funding to hire a social worker.

"I've often said, looking in a rearview mirror, that a non-congregate shelter just does not work without that dedicated social worker position," Beck said.