Missoula officials tout shelters, programs for improving homelessness issues

Citing zero known exposure deaths among Missoula’s unhoused population this winter, city officials credited coordinated efforts with saving lives during a discussion this week at the Missoula Public Library.

“I think we’re definitely making headway on a number of fronts,” said Jordan Hess, Missoula City Council vice president.

Hess praised the impact of the Emergency Winter Shelter, which he said served approximately 100 people per night from November 2021 through April.

“Those were folks that were not staying out in the cold, that had a safe, warm place to stay,” Hess said.

City officials also highlighted the benefit of the Authorized Camping Site, a new legal tent-camping location that opened in January.

Sam Hilliard, the city’s coordinated entry specialist, called the Authorized Camping Site “a game changer.”

The 40-tent site offers restrooms, water and trash service. “It was really intended to be a space for people to safely camp,” said Emily Armstrong, Missoula’s houseless initiatives specialist.

According to Armstrong and Hilliard, the Authorized Camping Site has improved outreach by bringing together unhoused people in one place, and the number of camp sites around the city and the county has visibly decreased since the site opened.

Hilliard also spoke to the effects of the local coordinated entry system, a network that brings together 40 different partners to serve the homeless population.

Hilliard said coordinated entry is “an effort for us to connect the most vulnerable people in our community with resources.”

“Previous to Missoula coordinated entry systems, resources were really first-come, first-served,” she explained. With coordinated entry, organizational partners are able to prioritize needs for people deemed to be among the most vulnerable in the local population.

The coordinated entry system uses a tool known as “matching to appropriate placement” that determines a person’s likelihood to die on the streets. Resources are tailored to each person based on that assessment.

“That is the reality we are in and we want to serve those folks first who are the most vulnerable,” said Hilliard.

Looking ahead, Hilliard and Armstrong also anticipated positive impacts from two new affordable housing projects that are expected to be finished in the next year.

More than 400 affordable rental units are planned between the Villagio and the Trinity housing projects. Of Trinity’s 202 units, 30 will be set aside as “permanent supportive housing,” a model that incorporates services alongside housing to ease the transition out of homelessness.

“It is such a hard transition,” Armstrong pointed out.

Permanent supportive housing is based on the housing-first model, an approach that prioritizes housing in order to meet other basic needs.

“No other basic need can be met if someone doesn’t have safe, stable housing,” Armstrong explained. “That’s really the housing-first model, so we’re trying to build more of those units to be able to meet that need and really support that population.”

But even with new housing opportunities and government initiatives, Armstrong said, “we don’t have enough sites or spaces to meet all of the need.”

Armstrong and Hilliard identified rising housing costs as a top issue exacerbating the plight of the unsheltered population.

“It’s extremely critical,” Armstrong said. “It’s impacting our houselessness work in such a significant way, in so many significant ways. … It’s huge right now.”

The median sales price for all homes sold in the Missoula urban area rose 28.6% from 2020 to 2021, from $350,000 to $450,000, the Missoulian reported last week.

Average rents rose 5.6% over the same time period, with the average rent hitting $1,064 per month and the vacancy rate dropping to about 1.3%.

Armstrong and Hilliard said skyrocketing prices are making it increasingly difficult to work with property managers, find shelter beds and use housing vouchers.

“It’s hard because folks have housing vouchers, they have subsidies that will cover at least 70% of the rent based on someone’s income or maybe the whole amount if they don’t have income, and yet nowhere will accept them,” Hilliard said. “…There just aren’t opportunities for them.”

Armstrong urged Missoulians who want to get involved in a solution to forge connections with their fellow community members in order to dispel stigmas.

“That is always the root is relationship and understanding,” she said.

One avenue to build those relationships, Hilliard suggested, is to join the Housing Advocate Network through the Missoula Interfaith Collaborative.

“These are community members who just care about everybody in the community having a home or keeping their home,” Hilliard said.

She said the group works on the premise that “everybody in our community deserves to have a house.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.