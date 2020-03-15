You are the owner of this article.
Missoula officials trace virus patient contacts
Missoula public health officials are working to determine the contacts of Missoula County's two COVID-19 cases — but face a shortage of nurses to help respond to the pandemic. 

During a Sunday morning press conference Cindy Farr, incident commander for the Missoula City-County Health Department, said that nurses are checking in with the two local COVID-19 cases announced yesterday, who are isolated in their homes. Gov. Steve Bullock announced the two Missoula County cases Saturday; late Saturday evening, Montana Higher Education Commissioner Clay Christian announced he was one. The other patient is a woman in her 30s, according to the governor's office.

Farr said that "we need registered nurses to apply for this incident. … We've had that (job) posted for about two weeks and have gotten very minimal response."

As of Sunday morning, seven Montanans have tested positive for COVID-19. Farr and Ellen Leahy, the department's director, urged residents with questions about the outbreak to call 406-258-INFO, and to call their health care provider if they experience symptoms such as a fever and a dry cough.

This story will be updated.

