Missoula officials unveil new domestic violence court, aim to fast-track cases

Missoula’s first court program dedicated to handling domestic violence cases with a cohesive, expedited approach is underway in the Missoula County Justice Court.

The court aims to accelerate the criminal justice process for domestic violence cases, thereby shrinking the time survivors and offenders spend enveloped in the legal system. It takes a two-prong approach: working to improve safety for survivors, and making behavioral treatment more accessible for domestic violence offenders.

“Women have been explaining domestic violence to men forever,” Justice of the Peace Alex Beal said. “Too often we don’t listen, we don’t take it seriously, we don’t do anything to address it.”

He described the process as outcome-neutral, meaning it aims to maintain fairness for everyone involved. Beal’s department took over all domestic violence-related cases Missoula County's Justice Court sees to bolster continuity in case proceedings.

“Our goal is to expedite the time between someone being arrested and a resolution to that case,” he said.

The announcement was part of a series of events planned by Missoula County for domestic violence awareness month, which runs through October.

One in three women and one in nine men report experiencing intimate partner violence. Locally, partner or family member assault (PFMA) is one of the five leading reasons people get booked into the Missoula jail, Director of Missoula’s Community Justice Department Shantelle Gaynor said at Tuesday’s press conference.

“Domestic violence is a pervasive problem across the U.S.,” she said.

Violence impacts every kind of community across the spectrum. Gaynor noted Missoula has already made strides in addressing domestic violence, such as support groups, court-based advocacy, emergency shelters for people fleeing violence and specialized services at UM for students.

"This court is the next step in that," she said. "It's another brick in our foundation to improve services and outcomes in our community."

Domestic violence cases can take up to six months to a year to make their way through the system. The program hopes to cut that number down to two or three months. In that time period, defense and prosecution attorneys will work to resolve the case while simultaneously wrapping survivors in services and resources.

Domestic violence cases are different from others in the legal system, Missoula County Deputy Attorney Ryan Mickelson said.

Oftentimes survivors and accused abusers share children, homes and finances. When cases take over six months to resolve, mitigating contact with the offender isn’t always possible, Mickelson explained.

“Simply cutting ties is not necessarily possible in these cases as it is in other cases,” he said. “It’s a very unique dynamic.”

In Montana, the PFMA statute is charged as a misdemeanor for the first two offenses. If someone is charged a third time, it becomes a felony. Missoula’s Justice Court sees misdemeanor PFMA cases in the county, as well as initial appearances for domestic violence cases involving felony charges such as strangulation or assault with a weapon.

Beal said his court saw roughly 144 PFMA cases (including felony PFMA charges) in 2021, and 92 from Jan. 1, 2022 to Oct. 11, 2022.

The domestic violence court is zero-cost right now, but that might change down the line if it receives grant funding.

The court draws from similar courts in Tucson and Boise. Members of Missoula’s Justice Court and County Attorney’s Office, along with the Missoula Community Justice Department met with those courts to learn about what is and isn’t working in their domestic violence treatment courts.

“We’re going to see if this has the impact we hope it does,” Beal said.