Missoula officials urge mask use to push COVID spike down

Masking up could keep a COVID surge down as Missoula County health officials track an increase in omicron-variant virus cases in the region.

“When you go around town, you can see that the percentage of people choosing to wear masks is just too low to stop a surge from happening,” City-County Health Officer D’Shane Barnett said on Thursday. “We can’t mandate masks. We need more people to choose do to the right thing.”

The omicron variant appears to be three times more contagious than the delta variant of coronavirus, according to recent Centers for Disease Control analyses. In Missoula, the daily rate of new cases went from 20 on Sunday to 148 on Thursday, according to the Missoula County COVID-19 Dashboard. That puts the county on the “tipping point” for community spread of the disease, with an average of 69 new cases daily per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

As of Thursday, 13 Missoula County residents and 11 non-county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19. The county has 763 active COVID cases.

Ravalli County has reported 83 new cases and 127 active cases. Flathead County has reported 74 new cases and 535 active cases.

Statewide, Montana officials reported 1,194 new cases as of Thursday, and 201,720 total cases. Three people have died of COVID in Gallatin County and one in Prairie County since December, bringing the state's total death toll to 2,916.

The new guidance also advises that cloth masks provide the least amount of protection, compared to surgical masks, K95 or KN95 masks.

“While health care providers were struggling to get N95 masks at the start of the pandemic, that hasn’t been the case for a long while,” Barnett said. “We want folks to make sure they are using high-quality masks or wearing multiple layers of masks if they cannot get N95s or KN95s.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.