Missoula officials urge vaccination amidst local 'upswing' in COVID cases

Health officials are pushing to make getting the vaccine convenient to the public. Times and dates of mobile clinics, Southgate Mall vaccine clinic hours and other information can be found at missoulainfo.com or by calling 406-258-INFO (4636).

"We are walking the walk behind our talk, we are making vaccines available," Barnett said. "If we suspect an event is not going to be ... very busy and we might only have two or three people, we are not going to say no, because that's two or three people that we want to have vaccinated."

Wasted vaccines are a rising issue across the country. Iowa is in a position where 217,381 COVID-19 doses are set to expire at the end of August, according to the Des Moines Register.

While making it clear he was not speaking for non-health department entities, Barnett did say the Missoula health department has not thrown out any vaccine due to expiration.

"That is absolutely not a worry," Barnett said. "We get an inventory report so I see see, as well as the staff, exactly how many we have of each of three different brands of vaccine and we are scheduling it out to make sure that we are not losing doses.