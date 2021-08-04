Missoula officials urge vaccination amidst local 'upswing' in COVID cases

Calling the recent COVID-19 spike in Missoula an "upswing," city and county officials on Wednesday urged caution to the public moving forward as the delta variant continues to circulate.
Sixty-one percent of the county's eligible population has received a vaccine, which constitutes 54% of its total population, Missoula City-County Health Officer D'Shane Barnett reported during a virtual meeting.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases, a metric used since early in the pandemic, has gone from three per day three weeks ago to 20 per day now, Barnett said.
"That is a significant upswing," Barnett said. "We see all of the other epidemiological indicators going up along with that."
Missoula's herd immunity goal calls for 75% of the total population to be vaccinated. There has been a significant increase in those wishing to be vaccinated at the health department's COVID-19 vaccination center in Southgate Mall, Barnett said.
A few weeks ago the clinic was averaging about 50 combined first and second doses per day, he said. Last week that number hovered around 100 per day.
The health department has also provided mobile clinics around Missoula. Those have vaccinated anywhere from a small handful to around 30 to 40 people per clinic, he said.
Health officials are pushing to make getting the vaccine convenient to the public. Times and dates of mobile clinics, Southgate Mall vaccine clinic hours and other information can be found at missoulainfo.com or by calling 406-258-INFO (4636).
"We are walking the walk behind our talk, we are making vaccines available," Barnett said. "If we suspect an event is not going to be ... very busy and we might only have two or three people, we are not going to say no, because that's two or three people that we want to have vaccinated."
Wasted vaccines are a rising issue across the country. Iowa is in a position where 217,381 COVID-19 doses are set to expire at the end of August, according to the Des Moines Register.
While making it clear he was not speaking for non-health department entities, Barnett did say the Missoula health department has not thrown out any vaccine due to expiration.
"That is absolutely not a worry," Barnett said. "We get an inventory report so I see see, as well as the staff, exactly how many we have of each of three different brands of vaccine and we are scheduling it out to make sure that we are not losing doses.
"The the way we do that is if it really looks like we're not going to be able to use it, we start calling other providers, first in Missoula and then in surrounding counties and we get those doses out to them so that no single dose is wasted," he added.
Officials also reiterated that businesses are allowed to make their own rules in regard to mask rules in stores. Due to legislation in the past state session, local health jurisdictions in Montana are not allowed to put in mandates or require masks.
Mayor John Engen said Missoula City Council, after utilizing a hybrid-style setup with some members patched in virtually last week, will remain remote for the near future. Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick said the board will continue to meet in a hybrid setting.
Both urged Missoulians to get vaccinated.
"Vaccines actually work — there is so much mis- and dis-information out there. Vaccines have worked for years in this country and in many cases have eradicated horrible diseases," Engen said. "In this case we can eradicate, or at least get to herd immunity by the simple act of taking a free vaccine."
Added Slotnick: "If you're not vaccinated and you get the delta variant, there's a really high likelihood that you're going to get very sick, so you have every reason, in terms of self-preservation, to suck it up and get vaccinated."
