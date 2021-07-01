 Skip to main content
Missoula officials warn against drunk driving, fireworks heading into holiday weekend
Missoula officials warn against drunk driving, fireworks heading into holiday weekend

City budget proposal 02 (copy)

Missoula agencies are preparing for the holiday weekend with increased DUI patrols and reminders about Missoula County entering a high fire danger level following days of extremely dry heat.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Missoula agencies are preparing for the expected uptick in drunken driving this holiday weekend, as well as increased fire danger.

Local law enforcement officers and the Montana Highway Patrol will have increased patrols out this weekend for the Fourth of July, according to a police department news release earlier this week.

In Montana, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher, the release said. Officers  will be making DUI arrests — a DUI charge includes having your license revoked, mandatory classes, possible jail time and up to $10,000 in fines and fees.

Officials are also reminding the public about the risk associated with fireworks following a week of extremely high temperatures. Missoula County has entered a state of "high fire danger," which means fireworks pose a threat to fire safety in the community.

Missoula County reminded residents in a news release Wednesday that anyone who is found responsible for starting a fire is also responsible for the cost of putting it out.

Fireworks are prohibited within the city of Missoula, on open space lands, all U.S. Forest Service lands, in city and county parks and county-managed recreation areas and at all Fish, Wildlife and Parks fishing access sites, the news release said.

Residents are urged to be extremely cautious.

“We hope people can enjoy the public displays, but if they choose to use their own fireworks we hope they make sure to take necessary precautions,” said Nick Holloway, Office of Emergency Management coordinator.

Precautions include not using fireworks in dry areas and having water and hand tools nearby to extinguish any firework paraphernalia.

Community members can call 406-258-4850 to report any suspected violations.

Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a statewide drought emergency on Thursday.

