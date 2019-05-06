Urgent interim amendments to Missoula’s zoning ordinances, which will require additional review and approval requirements on certain types of large townhome projects, were adopted by the City Council Monday night on an 8-1 vote.
The move came despite concerns by area developers that the urgent measures limit public input and discussion into the proposed new zoning measures for Townhome Exemption Development (TED) projects.
“Considerable time, energy and capital have been invested in numerous housing projects throughout the city that will be adversely impacted by the proposed Interim Urgency Zoning Measure,” Dwight Easton, the public affairs director for the Missoula Organization of Realtors, wrote in a letter to the council. “Dissatisfaction with the current rules is not a reason to adopt this as an urgent ruling.”
But city staff and the majority of the council disagreed, saying the current review criteria only allow them limited ways to address public health, safety and welfare, and the criteria also don't let them reject a project that isn’t part of the “orderly and beneficial” development of the city.
“I think all the time the council and staff put into this shows our commitment in keeping Townhome Exemption Developments a viable option in this community," Councilor John DiBari said. "... What we are trying to do here is ensure ourselves, as a regulatory body, a deciding body, that we have the information to approve projects that are in the public’s’ interest.”
Jesse Ramos made an impassioned plea to reject the measure because he said it would harm affordable housing projects. He voted against the interim zoning amendments; Councilor's Stacy Anderson and Heidi West were absent, and Julie Armstrong abstained since she was absent from a previous meeting where the interim zoning amendments were discussed at length.
In a memo to the council, staff members wrote that there may be times when the city determines that the benefits of a TED project can’t overcome public health and safety issues, and the council needs the ability to deny a project.
TED projects are part of a 2011 legislative initiative intended to make clustered housing more affordable, in part by not requiring developers to go through the normal subdivision review process. Initially, they were small “infill” projects that took advantage of existing road networks, and could hook up to existing city water and sewer utilities. Even larger TED projects in Missoula were approved that seemed to fit into the “existing urban fabric.”
Yet the interim zoning amendments come on the heels of a handful of larger proposals — including the 68-unit Hillview Crossing — that prompted confusion over what the city can and cannot require when reviewing TED projects. The amendments are effective immediately, and will be in place for up to six months while city staff and council consider permanent updates to the zoning ordinances.
The proposed interim amendments to the zoning ordinance won’t affect small proposed TEDs of up to nine units, or larger TED projects proposed on lots without landscape or natural resource constraints that are close to existing roads, water and sewer, and that are intended to be developed in a short time frame.
Hillview Crossing, represented by attorney Alan McCormick, won’t fall under the urgent zoning amendments. McCormick stated at an earlier meeting that Monday night's move essentially will place a moratorium on at least one other potential TED project in which he’s involved.
During the past few months, city staff have talked to developers considering large TED projects on greenfield sites, which are large swaths of currently undeveloped property that aren’t part of an existing street and other infrastructure networks. Development Services Director Mike Haynes recently told the Missoulian the city doesn't have any formal proposals yet, but the possible developments generally are on property west of Reserve Street and north of Mullan Road.
Staff are concerned that some projects don’t establish public connectivity; they’re unable to provide off-site improvements; they present challenges with timing, sequencing and submittal requirements; and provide difficulties in coordination with other regulatory agencies.
The size, complexity, and location of these larger projects, combined with some developers’ legal opinions as to what the city can and cannot require of TED projects, prompted staff to ask for time to research and propose a balanced package of code amendments.
Many of these issues were raised during the past five months, as city staff and council members have struggled with Hillview Crossing’s conditional use review. Land Use and Planning Committee members, who all are part of the Missoula City Council, have voiced concerns that Hillview Crossing's 68 units are being proposed on slopes so steep that the streets wouldn’t be in compliance with city standards, and have questioned the soil’s stability, and stormwater runoff plans.
The interim amendments allow the city to require evidence, including a complete geotechnical report, that the land isn’t subject to hazards like flooding, landslides, improper drainage and high ground water. They also allow the city to deny any conditional use TED application if it has an adverse impact on the city’s ability to accommodate “orderly and beneficial development.”
Haynes, the city’s Development Services director, said the amendments basically are clarifications of the way the city already manages TED projects, but the additional language will help the city be proactive to benefit both the development community and city residents.