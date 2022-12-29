Missoula on Main: Re-branded annual NYE celebration takes over Main Street

This year’s Missoula on Main — previously First Night Missoula — is going to be chock full of new and classic events.

Arts Missoula will host the 29th annual New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Missoula and has lined up a diverse assortment of 28 events. Activity begins at noon on Dec. 31 and will conclude at midnight with a first-of-its-kind-event, an "egg drop."

Arts Missoula Executive Director Heather Adams says a key difference from previous years is that there is a wide array of free events.

“I really wanted to make sure that we removed any barriers for people being able to take part in this event,” Adams said. “And really make sure that it felt like a community-wide thing.”

Eighteen of the 28 events are free this year and include a number of live music performances, Salsa and Tango lessons at the Union Bar and T-shirt printing at the Zootown Arts Community Center.

From noon to 5 p.m., the Missoula Public Library will host free family-friendly events including an all-ages dance party, cider-making and West African drum lessons.

The library will also have live music from the Missoula-based folk-Americana band Sundog North; All-City Jazz; a jazz ensemble made of Missoula middle and high schoolers; and Chutzpah, the fun Middle-East and Eastern Europe-inspired local band.

This is also the first year that Indigenous Made Missoula will be showcasing its vendors. Indigenous Made Missoula is an organization designed to provide a space for Indigenous people to produce and sell their work. The organization is also dedicated to educating the public on the ethics of what and what not to buy and how to support Indigenous artists.

Indigenous Made Missoula can be found in the Residence Inn by Marriott from noon to 5 p.m.

Zootown Arts Community Center will have a constant supply of live music throughout the day and early evening starting with the energetic beats of the Drum Brothers at 1 o'clock. Later, the Tangled Tones Music Studio will be presenting music from their Playing With The Band program from 3-4 p.m. The venue’s events will wrap up with a singer-songwriter showcase put on by Montana Area Music Association and featuring three talented local musicians: Arwin Baxter, Jesse the Ocelot, and Jake Swank.

The final ticketed event for the night is the Midnight Masquerade Under the Stars put on by the Elks Lodge which will be held from 10 p.m. to midnight. The Masquerade, along with over half the day and evening events, will be non-alcoholic.

Main Street between Washington and Pattee streets will be closed off for the duration of the afternoon and evening and events will largely be consolidated there. With events going all day, Adams says there is opportunity to participate in both contemplative activities like luminaria-making or to dance the night away at the masquerade.

“It’s sort of the darkest parts of winter, but buckle up and come on out,” Adams said. “I think there is something really cathartic about seeing one year go and welcoming in another.”

The finale for the night will be the "egg drop," mirrored after New York City Times Square's famous ball drop. The egg drop will be similarly festive and complete with a street party, light show, music and of course, the dropping of an "egg." The egg itself was made by a handful of local artists and will be hung and then dropped from a crane at midnight.

“The focus remains that the reason Arts Missoula does this is that it is a celebration of Arts and Cultures,” Adams said. “It is our way to help elevate artists, artist organizations and groups in town.”