Missoula one of 17 cities worldwide to get new Mormon temple

It looks like Missoula will get a new Mormon church temple in the near future.

Over the weekend, at a conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, church president Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build 17 new temples in cities across the globe.

Missoula was on the list, but no specific location was given. There are already two relatively smaller-sized LDS facilities in Missoula. Together, they are known as the Missoula Stake, which is a level below a temple. A stake is composed of at least five wards, also known as congregations.

Mitch Staley, a communications representative for the church's activities in Montana, said the Missoula Stake covers the Bonner and Clinton areas as well. He noted that many people in Montana have to drive long distances to go to a temple.

"This is exciting news for sure," he said.

A spokesperson for the church's national media relations department said more details about the temple's location in Missoula will be released in the coming months.

In a press release, the church said Montana is home to more than 50,000 Mormons and more than 125 congregations of the church.

While Mormon meeting houses are open to the general public and often used for community meetings, Mormon temples are reserved for members of the church observing sacred ceremonies and special gospel ordinances, according to church officials.

“The Missoula, Montana temple will be the third temple for the state,” the press release said. “The first, the Billings Montana Temple, was dedicated in November 1999. The Helena Montana Temple was announced in April 2021.”

A groundbreaking event for the Helena temple was held in June of 2021, and the building is supposed to be 10,000-square-feet with a center spire. The church said it will be the first temple built using modular construction methods, meaning the building is constructed off-site.

Other cities listed included Cusco, Peru, Austin, Texas and Brazzaville, Republic of Congo.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.