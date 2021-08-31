Missoula opens hearings on parks and road districts, approves lighting assessment

In a short meeting on Monday, Missoula City Council opened a public hearing for the Parks and Road districts and voted to approve an assessment for street lighting.

The street lighting assessment for $368,471 is the same amount it was last year, according to a city document. The resolution for the parks district assessment is $3.34 million, while the road district assessment is $5.73 million.

Both the parks and road districts were established in 2010 to "create new ways to pay for maintenance and improvements to parks and roads," a city document said. These are special districts that pay for those improvements through property assessments.

The work plan and budget for the districts have been finalized, but they still need a public hearing, a city referral said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They are both assessed annually. The road assessment totaled $4.9 million in 2020.

The street lighting district is also assessed annually and charged monthly. NorthWestern Energy installed LED lighting in many city light fixtures over the last fiscal year, according to a referral document.