Missoula opens hearings on parks and road districts, approves lighting assessment

In a short meeting on Monday, Missoula City Council opened a public hearing for the Parks and Road districts and voted to approve an assessment for street lighting.
The street lighting assessment for $368,471 is the same amount it was last year, according to a city document. The resolution for the parks district assessment is $3.34 million, while the road district assessment is $5.73 million.
Both the parks and road districts were established in 2010 to "create new ways to pay for maintenance and improvements to parks and roads," a city document said. These are special districts that pay for those improvements through property assessments.
The work plan and budget for the districts have been finalized, but they still need a public hearing, a city referral said.
They are both assessed annually. The road assessment totaled $4.9 million in 2020.
The street lighting district is also assessed annually and charged monthly. NorthWestern Energy installed LED lighting in many city light fixtures over the last fiscal year, according to a referral document.
The referral says the city expects a 1.5% increase in street lighting rates from NorthWestern Energy. The road district covers 10% of lighting costs, while the separate street lighting assessment covers the remaining 90%.
"For fiscal year 2022, city administration is recommending City Council continue assessing lighting districts in the same amount as FY 2021 as shown in the resolution, and direct staff to analyze the street lighting fund and make recommendations in FY 22 to address gaps in service and further the installation of energy efficient, cost saving lighting in the city’s lighting districts," the referral said.
The lighting district assessment passed 10-0 with two council members absent.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com