Missoula opens new COVID-19 testing site

Nurses at the Missoula City-County Health Department's new COVID-19 testing site had less reason to worry about the potential of a storm when dark clouds loomed overhead as they greeted patients on Wednesday.

The new testing site at 4025 Flynn Lane, the old Garden City Warehouse off West Broadway, features a climate-controlled warehouse for drive-through testing where nurses can take respite from hot temperatures in the summer and from colder weather come winter.

"The testing team comes out and just does it like we did at the fairgrounds, but it just minimizes how many people we have outside," said Becca Wallace, testing branch director for Missoula County's COVID-19 Incident Command team. "We can't avoid like having a few people out here, but it minimizes exposure to the elements."

The health department started packing up supplies at the former site at the fairgrounds on Friday and moved to the new site on Flynn Lane by Monday morning without any interruptions in testing.