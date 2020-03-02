Missoula Opportunity Zone: Officials research affordable housing

In an effort to see whether what worked in Portland could apply here, Missoula economic development officials recently toured Oregon communities to see ways in which a new tax law was used to get affordable housing projects over the finish line.
The Republican Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 included a geography-specific provision that is similar in many ways to Missoula’s Tax Increment Financing program.
Called the Investing Opportunity Act, the provision created a tax incentive for investors in exchange for putting money into construction projects in certain areas. Missoula’s Opportunity Zone is located generally along the West Broadway corridor to North Reserve, and encompasses the Northside/Westside neighborhoods. Investors and developers can re-invest their unrealized capital gains into special funds that finance projects in these areas. Much like Tax Increment Financing, the ostensible goal is to encourage more growth in these areas than would otherwise occur by providing developers and investors with a financial benefit. And like Tax Increment Financing and all tax breaks, the program reduces revenue to the government that would be used to provide services.
The Missoula Opportunity Zone has seen a couple of large projects break ground using the Opportunity Fund so far, including a new engineering office and a new gastroenterology facility. Those projects will upgrade sewers, sidewalks, roads, lighting and street trees in the low-income Westside neighborhood through the use of Tax Increment Financing. Much of Missoula's Opportunity Zone overlaps with Urban Renewal District II, where developers are eligible for TIF awards.
In November, staff with the Missoula Economic Partnership visited three communities in Oregon to meet with developers and tour specific projects.
For one, they toured a 21-story mixed-use building in Portland called YARD. It’s mostly a luxury apartment complex, but 25% of the units are designated as workforce units for people who earn 80% of the area median income or less. The developer got 10 years of tax abatement and a 20% reduction in fees in exchange for making sure the workforce units are affordable in perpetuity.
Julie Lacey, the MEP’s economic development director, said that project had been in the works since 2010 but just happened to be located inside an Opportunity Zone when the law took effect. That turned out the be the final push in financing to get the project “over the finish line,” as is the case with many projects in Opportunity Zones.
“Often the public sees the time and effort that goes into a development project's regulatory approval process," she said. "During our tours we saw just how much a project's success depends on years of time invested to understand community needs, build partnerships with tenant businesses, and establish a financing and incentive package that makes the development possible."
The poverty rate in Missoula’s Opportunity Zone is 26%, according to the U.S. Census’ American Community Survey, compared to an overall poverty rate of 12.7% in Missoula County.
In a monthly update email about MEP work, Grant Kier, the president and CEO of the Partnership, said they’d like to see projects in Missoula’s Opportunity Zone that benefit the entire community.
“Going forward we hope to help foster similar patterns here in Missoula,” he wrote. “We'd like to see some early successes where Opportunity Fund investment accelerates a project towards completion, but we're even more excited about the potential for strong relationships built around the needs within the Opportunity Zone and the potential to use this incentive to develop innovative projects that both appeal to investors and serve the community."
In December, Lacey told the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s staff and board that one of the goals was to facilitate “knowledge sharing and community outreach” for how Missoula could use the Opportunity Zone for public and community benefit.
“Our organization is maintaining an inventory of people interested in investing, businesses and property owners who would be interested in selling in the zone,” she said. “We traveled to Redmond, Hood River and Portland and learned how deals are being structured and incentivized to achieve public benefit, and how developers can maximize their profit. Specifically, we looked at some urban renewal projects, and learned how projects were being financed with creative uses of Tax Increment Financing, and toured mixed-use affordable housing projects.”
Lacey said the MEP has held public forums to get input from residents who live inside the Missoula Opportunity Zone, hosted along with other organizations in town.
The Opportunity Zones program has not been without controversy, with the New York Times and the nonprofit newsroom ProPublica publishing articles showing how wealthy people benefited from designations in many places around the country.
Democratic U.S. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon introduced a bill last year that would tighten rules on Opportunity Zones and terminate zones that aren’t in low-income areas.
The MEP is funded through a variety of public and private organizations, including $100,000 from the City of Missoula's general fund every year since it was formed in 2011.