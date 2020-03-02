Missoula Opportunity Zone: Officials research affordable housing

Julie Lacey, the MEP’s economic development director, said that project had been in the works since 2010 but just happened to be located inside an Opportunity Zone when the law took effect. That turned out the be the final push in financing to get the project “over the finish line,” as is the case with many projects in Opportunity Zones.

“Often the public sees the time and effort that goes into a development project's regulatory approval process," she said. "During our tours we saw just how much a project's success depends on years of time invested to understand community needs, build partnerships with tenant businesses, and establish a financing and incentive package that makes the development possible."

The poverty rate in Missoula’s Opportunity Zone is 26%, according to the U.S. Census’ American Community Survey, compared to an overall poverty rate of 12.7% in Missoula County.

In a monthly update email about MEP work, Grant Kier, the president and CEO of the Partnership, said they’d like to see projects in Missoula’s Opportunity Zone that benefit the entire community.