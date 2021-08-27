Missoula Organization of Realtors announces municipal candidate endorsements

The Missoula Organization of Realtors endorsed candidates for this year's municipal elections on Thursday.

In the mayoral election, the Realtors endorsed John Engen. Jacob Elder did submit a questionnaire, but it was late and he was not interviewed by the organization. Shawn Knopp did not return a questionnaire and Greg Strandberg declined to fill one out, a webpage for the organization stated.

In the city council races, the Realtors endorsed Sheena Winterer (Ward 1), Jordan Hess (Ward 2), Dori Gilels (Ward 3), Mike Nugent (Ward 4) and Robert Campbell (Ward 5). The organization did not endorse a candidate in Ward 6.

"Missoula continues to face a challenging housing market and MOR encourages city leaders to develop and implement solutions that promote housing at all price points," a news release said. "After review of the completed questionnaires and in-person interviews, the organization supports the above mentioned slate of candidates who are best equipped to advocate for homeownership and property rights."

The organization got no responses or a declined interview from Kevin Hunt (Ward 1), Daniel Carlino (Ward 3) and Kristen Jordan (Ward 6). Stacie Anderson (Ward 5) missed the deadline for returning the questionnaire and was not interviewed.