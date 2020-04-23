Missoula, other local governments weigh restriction easing

Missoula County expects to have more details Friday on when and how it will let local businesses re-open.
Local governments across western Montana are weighing how best to implement a plan, announced Wednesday by Gov. Steve Bullock, to gradually reopen Montana's economy after weeks of business closures and stay-at-home requirements. These restrictions would start to ease on Sunday. However, Bullock’s guidelines made clear that “local jurisdictions can enact guidelines that are more restrictive than the State guidelines.”
Missoula City-County Health Department Public Information Officer Alisha Johnson told reporters Thursday that local leaders received this directive at the same time as the media, around midday Wednesday.
During her Thursday briefing Cindy Farr, incident commander for the Missoula City-County Health Department, said that “our local health officer is evaluating the plan and assessing if additional guidance or local considerations are needed in order to continue to protect our community. … In addition, our environmental health team is determining what’s needed to assist as businesses try to work through this transition.”
The department plans to host a news conference at 3 p.m. Friday with more information on its plans. “We recognize that things cannot stay closed long-term, but we also want to stay measured in our approach and provide our community with the guidance that they need to do this right," Farr said.
The statewide school closure will extend through May 7. After that date, individual school districts will be able to decide whether or not to re-open. Missoula County Public Schools’ Board of Trustees plans to begin discussing this topic April 28 and make a final decision May 5. For information on how to watch a livestream of the April 28k meeting, visit https://www.mcpsmt.org/covid-19.
The City of Missoula plans to continue offering services within its current COVID-19 restrictions through May 1. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office and Mountain Line are both determining how to proceed, according to a press release.
North of Missoula, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council reaffirmed the Flathead Indian Reservation’s stay-at-home order. “While Lake County’s numbers remain at five, our community is seeing the threat of visiting tourists and returning residents who wintered in warmer climates,” they stated. The Tribal Council plans to revisit the directive sometime in May.
The tribes are jointly managing the pandemic with Lake County, whose Public Health Department stated on Facebook that “overall, we are pleased with Governor Bullock's ‘phasing-in’ of Montana. We welcome this first phase of gingerly stepping back into some sense of normalcy.” They reminded residents, however, that the partial re-opening “comes with new expectations of both business owners/management and patrons.” Lake County Commissioner Bill Barron said that a “soft opening” of the courthouse and other county buildings is planned for Monday. Residents will be allowed in to access services, but with limitations to ensure social distancing.
Farther north, Flathead County had 37 cases, the fourth-largest amount in the state, as of midafternoon Thursday. Public Health Officer Hilary Hanson said that “my intention is to go with the governor’s directive.” But if cases start to spike, she said, she would look at changing course. Ravalli County also plans to implement the governor’s plan.
The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council Thursday to keep all tribal offices closed through May 31, and to maintain existing social distancing regulations and travel restrictions for the time being.
“We’re certainly not in line with the governor’s office,” said Incident Commander Robert DesRosier. “We feel, here on the Blackfeet Nation, we just have a vulnerable population, our elders …. They’re the most sacred group of people that we honor and respect.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.