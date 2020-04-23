Missoula, other local governments weigh restriction easing

The statewide school closure will extend through May 7. After that date, individual school districts will be able to decide whether or not to re-open. Missoula County Public Schools’ Board of Trustees plans to begin discussing this topic April 28 and make a final decision May 5. For information on how to watch a livestream of the April 28k meeting, visit https://www.mcpsmt.org/covid-19.

The City of Missoula plans to continue offering services within its current COVID-19 restrictions through May 1. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office and Mountain Line are both determining how to proceed, according to a press release.

North of Missoula, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council reaffirmed the Flathead Indian Reservation’s stay-at-home order. “While Lake County’s numbers remain at five, our community is seeing the threat of visiting tourists and returning residents who wintered in warmer climates,” they stated. The Tribal Council plans to revisit the directive sometime in May.