Missoula outlines dispersal and clean-up procedures for illegal urban camping

The city government of Missoula has outlined how various agencies will work together to remove and clean up urban camping sites while giving the residents other options.

"The Missoula Police Department along with numerous other City of Missoula stakeholders face an ongoing issue with illegal urban campsites that pose a threat to public safety and health that require removal and clean up," a press release from the city states. "These camps pose a public health threat to the people occupying them, as well as other residents of Missoula."

The release goes on to say that the city has a plan to establish guidelines for the safe and effective removal of these camps while directing those living there to available services. The city says it will direct all those living in the camps to available services and to make sure all stakeholders are notified and involved prior to removal.

Camp residents are to be advised beforehand of removal and offered services that are available.

Once a camp is identified as being a safety hazard, the Poverello Center's Homeless Outreach Team, along with the city's Crisis Intervention Team and the Reaching Home program, will be notified. Those groups will then begin outreach. The agencies that manage whatever land the camps are on, such as the Parks and Recreation Department, will also be told and will begin outreach.

"When possible, the notifications should be done allowing campers two or more days to prepare to remove their belongings and find new shelter," said city communications manager Ginny Merriam in the press release. "Whoever is providing the notification can contact MPD and request assistance on notifications if they feel it is unsafe to do so without police presence."

Merriam said that contacting campers before a removal has been successful in the past and has minimized police presence. Some camps have been totally vacated prior to the posted clean-up day.

The Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter, which housed up to 150 people a night since November, will close for the season on April 18.

"Missoula saw no cold-weather-related deaths among people living without shelter this winter," Merriam wrote. "As of Feb. 28, the shelter had served 567 individuals."

But that means that those people will now be looking for somewhere to sleep at night.

Recognizing the impact of the winter shelter closing, city and county staff along with service provider partners are offering other shelter solutions. Those include the Poverello Center, which can house about 80 people a night, and the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space, which offers tents, sanitation and security. The Authorized Camping Site, a city-county project at 1175 Clark Fork Lane that offers 40 camping spots with very-low-barrier entry and minimal services, is also an option but is full most nights. Merriam said Missoula overall has seen a decrease in urban camping since it opened.

The YWCA's Meadowlark Family Housing Center offers shelter for families fleeing domestic violence. Mountain Home Montana houses new mothers and their children.

The Missoula Coordinated Entry System acts as a single point of entry to help people find housing.

"Collaboration among Missoula agencies has increased significantly in the past year and will help to more quickly connect people to services, as well as address urban camping around the city, which may increase after the Emergency Winter Shelter closes," Merriam explained. "City and county staff and leadership also continue work to address the root causes of homelessness, including the need for more behavioral health and addiction treatment, and explore options to fund solutions."

