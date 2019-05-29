Slow zones, primary commuter trails and limits on sidewalk riding are some of the proposed rules discussed Wednesday that may govern the use of electronic scooters and bikes in Missoula.
The proposals are part of updates to two city ordinances — one involving city parks and trails, and the other on bicycle uses. They’re meant to update outdated ordinances, as well as create rules governing the newer modes of transportation created by what are called e-bikes and e-scooters.
While the biking ordinance covers the definition of three classes of e-bikes, the meat of the rules surrounding their use is in the city park codes. A public hearing on the bike ordinance is set for June 3, followed by a June 17 hearing on the city park ordinance, which also clarifies the use of “adult” beverages in city parks, trails and open spaces, and lists 28 types of prohibited conduct. Those activities range from blocking a trail to flying drones.
