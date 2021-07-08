Missoula outlines potential new sites for sheltering homeless

"The rest of the facility can be realized as this temporary transitional housing," Beck said. "The advantage to this site is that it can be up and operational in a very limited amount of time ... and costs may be reimbursable through (the) existing emergency solutions grant."

The location at the end of Clark Fork Lane would be used to address people experiencing homelessness who need a "minimally supported, safe option for illegal camping."

It could potentially be graded and services added. City officials hope it could replace the encampment under the Reserve Street Bridge.

The final site, which was recommended near the cemetery as well as a site near the county jail, would be for people looking to begin the process of finding placement in permanent housing and entering case management.

It would include hard-sided shelters, as well as shared bathrooms. The land at the cemetery site was recommended for either development or divestment by an outside cemetery consultant earlier this year.

The area would be similar to the current Temporary Safe Outdoor Space on Highway 93.