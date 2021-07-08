Missoula outlines potential new sites for sheltering homeless

City and county officials jointly held a public meeting Thursday outlining recommendations on potential sites for sheltering the homeless.
Office of Emergency Management Director Adriane Beck presented four locations out of 21 sites that were assessed as part of a project called Operation Shelter.
The four locations suggested by Beck's team are the Sleepy Inn, which is already being used as a shelter; an area at the end of Clark Fork Lane behind the Walmart on North Reserve; city-owned property adjacent to the Missoula Cemetery; and county-owned property off West Broadway near the county's jail.
Each of the sites would serve a specific need for unhoused people. The property near the Missoula Cemetery would likely be developed first, with similar services offered at the West Broadway location, which would be near where the Trinity affordable housing project is being built.
"Doing nothing is not an option," Missoula Mayor John Engen said. "... doing nothing will further exacerbate an already really difficult situation and ultimately will cost more than anything we can do that's proactive and intentional.
"We also recognize that whatever solutions we come to are likely not going to be universally applauded."
No decisions were made at the meeting, nor were any financial costs announced.
City officials hope these sites will cut into the homelessness issue, which has been magnified due to the fact that the Poverello Center is still operating at half capacity due to CDC guidance regarding that type of shelter.
Beck and her incident command team cited a need for a place that would offer temporary transitional housing for people in need of short-term shelter, those who have a current housing voucher, and individuals who are connected to "housing navigational services" but have yet to be placed.
They recommended the Sleepy Inn for that situation, which has been used as isolation for the unhoused needing a place to stay after either being exposed to COVID-19 or contracting the virus.
The Sleepy Inn will continue to be used for this purpose, which city officials have previously said saved numerous lives since the pandemic began. However there are now open rooms as the need for COVID isolation has dipped, Beck said.
"The rest of the facility can be realized as this temporary transitional housing," Beck said. "The advantage to this site is that it can be up and operational in a very limited amount of time ... and costs may be reimbursable through (the) existing emergency solutions grant."
The location at the end of Clark Fork Lane would be used to address people experiencing homelessness who need a "minimally supported, safe option for illegal camping."
It could potentially be graded and services added. City officials hope it could replace the encampment under the Reserve Street Bridge.
The final site, which was recommended near the cemetery as well as a site near the county jail, would be for people looking to begin the process of finding placement in permanent housing and entering case management.
It would include hard-sided shelters, as well as shared bathrooms. The land at the cemetery site was recommended for either development or divestment by an outside cemetery consultant earlier this year.
The area would be similar to the current Temporary Safe Outdoor Space on Highway 93.
"I don't think that anybody has in the back of their mind that these are going to be forever sites or forever situations," Beck said. "The benefit of creating a hard-sided, temporary-type structure that can withstand our temperatures in the winter or summer is that it can be packed up and moved away.
"At some point then, the infrastructure would be at the site for a future park or other amenities."
Access to water, sewer and electrical services were all considered for the placement of the sites. Parcel size, proximity to public transit services, and vehicle access were among many criteria considered.
Federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act is being used to fund the Operation Shelter project, according to EngageMissoula. City and county officials will have to decide whether money for improvements comes out of the general fund, ARPA or another source.
Public comment was heard during the meeting, with most speaking in favor of the city and county's plans. It is not clear when the Temporary Outdoor Safe Space will close.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com